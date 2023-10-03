Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Spain

Extremadura
108
Almoradi
91
Marbella
91
Calp
83
Los Alcazares
57
San Pedro del Pinatar
55
Altea
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
37
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
830 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious Villa in Costa del Sol directly from the developer The Palm Collection at Reser…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
€1,53M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in the Residential Complex with Privileged Features in Benalmádena The house is…
€4,98M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
City View Villas with High Standard Features in the Unique Project in Málaga Contemporary vi…
€1,43M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
City View Villas with High Standard Features in the Unique Project in Málaga Contemporary vi…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€3,30M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Independent Luxurious Villas in Prime Location with Rich Facilities in Benalmádena, Málaga L…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,45M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Off-Plan Villas with 3 Modern Design Options in Mijas Costa, Malaga Contemporary design vill…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M

Properties features in Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir