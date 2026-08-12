Seaview Villas for Sale in Spain

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Beach Villas in Spain

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Torrevieja
117
Barcelona
13
Marbella
208
Madrid
5
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256 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 259 m²
Contemporary Villas Surrounded by Nature in Benahavís Benahavís is one of Costa del Sol’s mo…
$13,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with large infinity pool and amazing sea view surrounded by nature Delive…
$1,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Вилла с участком рядом с морем в Punta Prima (Orihuela Costa). Large luxury detached villa w…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym, spa and stunning sea …
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 631 m²
Spectacular villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$2,47M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 506 m²
6-Bedroom Luxury Detached Panoramic Sea View Villa in Alicante Spain Located in Cumbre del S…
$4,95M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Luxury modern villa with spacious rooms, private pool, wonderful terrace and stunning panora…
$636,570
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 329 m²
Elite villa with spacious living area, pool, awesome sea views and large basement situated i…
$3,49M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas in an Exclusive Finestrat Enclave in Costa Blanca These villas are positione…
$3,35M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Detached villa in Dehesa de Campoamor. Detached villa with large garden, garage and private…
$1,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$6,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$12,78M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Fantastic Beach-side Detached Villas Located in Alicante Discover these exquisi…
$1,38M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, cinema room and stunning…
$5,59M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent superior villa with modern design, large terraces, stunning sea views and infinity…
$2,20M
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Golf-Front Villa with a Swimming Pool in Benahavís Set within one of the most pres…
$4,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Attractive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view  located cl…
$480,762
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium beachfront villa with rooftop terrace, private garden and wellness spa amenities loc…
$556,896
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 4
Scenic Ocean-View Detached Villas in La Nucia, Alicante Gracefully positioned in La Nucia, a…
$698,860
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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