UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Spain
Extremadura
108
Almoradi
91
Marbella
91
Calp
83
Los Alcazares
57
San Pedro del Pinatar
55
Altea
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
37
Lower Empordà
37
San Javier
34
Torre Pacheco
28
el Baix Vinalopo
25
Adeje
22
Fuengirola
20
Castell-Platja d Aro
14
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
14
Arona
10
Aspe
6
Santa Pola
5
Community of Madrid
4
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
830 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
4
353 m²
2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
3
535 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
4
3
602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
8
6
824 m²
2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
6
400 m²
2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
8
6
931 m²
4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
5
4
163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
4
4
1 000 m²
Luxurious Villa in Costa del Sol directly from the developer The Palm Collection at Reser…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
4
6
1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
5
407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
€1,53M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
5
4
203 m²
3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
6
5
505 m²
2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fuengirola, Spain
5
3
498 m²
2
Luxury Villa in the Residential Complex with Privileged Features in Benalmádena The house is…
€4,98M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
8
7
820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
6
5
404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
235 m²
2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
5
4
196 m²
3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
2
185 m²
2
City View Villas with High Standard Features in the Unique Project in Málaga Contemporary vi…
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
5
3
165 m²
2
City View Villas with High Standard Features in the Unique Project in Málaga Contemporary vi…
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
6
5
270 m²
2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
408 m²
2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
5
4
277 m²
2
Independent Luxurious Villas in Prime Location with Rich Facilities in Benalmádena, Málaga L…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
300 m²
2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
7
5
550 m²
3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
196 m²
3
Off-Plan Villas with 3 Modern Design Options in Mijas Costa, Malaga Contemporary design vill…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
5
4
243 m²
3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
6
6
675 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
4
4
250 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
28
Properties features in Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL