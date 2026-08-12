Castles for sale in Spain

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Castles in Spain

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Balearic Islands
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106 properties total found
Castle 3 bedrooms in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Serra de Tramuntana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,11M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,22M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,36M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 414 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,45M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Villa in Balearic
$925,943
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Villa in Balearic
$3,95M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in es Capdella, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
es Capdella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Villa in Balearic
$5,24M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,51M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,98M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
Villa in Balearic
$15,02M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Villa in Balearic
$4,60M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 302 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,49M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 662 m²
Villa in Balearic
$15,02M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,39M
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,15M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 911 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,64M
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Pollenca, Spain
Castle 8 bedrooms
Pollenca, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,91M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Villa in Balearic
$10,89M
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Villa in Balearic
$2,27M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 690 m²
Villa in Balearic
$3,49M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,41M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in ses Illetes, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
ses Illetes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Villa in Balearic
$8,15M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Villa in Balearic
$4,89M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Son Caliu, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Son Caliu, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Villa in Balearic
$4,54M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 432 m²
Floor 3
Villa in Balearic
$1,50M
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
Villa in Balearic
$3,32M
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$931,767
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Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Villa with a completely new design and sea views is available for sale in the green, calm an…
$6,92M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 937 m²
Villa in Balearic
$8,74M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 059 m²
Floor 1
Villa in Balearic
$28,54M
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