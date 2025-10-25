Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Castell dAro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
4 bedroom Villa in Finestrat, Spain
4 bedroom Villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$5,207
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 755 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious modern villa built in 2018 located in the residential community of Rio Real "La Fi…
$12,410
per month
5 bedroom villa in Finestrat, Spain
5 bedroom villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
From VYM Canarias we are pleased to present this charming newly built villa in Finestrat, av…
$5,247
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
3 bedroom villa in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$6,461
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
5 bedroom villa in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A stunning luxury villa is available for rent in the exclusive area of Sierra de Altea, perf…
$5,852
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית

