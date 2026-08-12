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Shops for sale in Spain

;
Barcelona
71
Madrid
11
Catalonia
79
Community of Madrid
11
116 properties total found
Shop 77 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 77 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 77 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in the nearest suburb of Barcelona: Santa Coloma de Gramen…
$682,866
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Shop 2 708 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 2 708 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 708 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the famous coastal town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, 50 km from …
$8,10M
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Shop 365 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 365 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 365 m²
A commercial premises in the Barcelona business area are sold. environment: A residenti…
$775,458
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TekceTekce
Shop 191 m² in Spain
Shop 191 m²
Spain
Area 191 m²
For sale premises with a reliable tenant in Madrid. Environment:prestigious residential area…
$1,11M
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Shop 212 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 212 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 212 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:densely po…
$509,256
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Shop 148 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 148 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 148 m²
A commercial premises in Barcelona are sold. environment: Active commercial zone; Dev…
$364,581
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Shop 1 862 m² in Spain
Shop 1 862 m²
Spain
Area 1 862 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Madrid. Environment:dense residential area;deve…
$6,22M
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Shop 975 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 975 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 975 m²
Corner room with tenant for sale in one of the most densely populated areas of Madrid.Enviro…
$4,27M
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Shop 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the Old City of Barcelona. The facilit…
$1,97M
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Shop in Canary Islands, Spain
Shop
Canary Islands, Spain
LIDL Tenerife is a unique investment opportunity with payment of 80% of the cost only after …
$5,71M
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Shop 575 m² in Spain
Shop 575 m²
Spain
Area 575 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in Madrid are for sale.Surroundings:residential area;devel…
$1,27M
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Shop 211 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 211 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 211 m²
In urgent sale commercial premises with a tenant in Badalon.Environment:dense residential ar…
$1,74M
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Shop 290 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 290 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 290 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$1,41M
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Shop 561 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 561 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 561 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Barcelona. Envir…
$925,920
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Shop 518 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 518 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 518 m²
For sale is a lot of 2 commercial premises with tenants in the central business district of …
$1,74M
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Shop 1 344 m² in Spain
Shop 1 344 m²
Spain
Area 1 344 m²
On sale commercial premises with a network tenant in a respectable area of Madrid. The tenan…
$2,65M
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Shop 533 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 533 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 533 m²
On sale corner room with a tenant in the historic center of Madrid.The facility has a strate…
$2,89M
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Shop 121 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 121 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 121 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:Parallel Avenue with man…
$277,776
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Shop 3 593 m² in Spain
Shop 3 593 m²
Spain
Area 3 593 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in the suburbs of Seville.Environment:dense residential ar…
$2,60M
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Shop 373 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 373 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 373 m²
For sale is a commercial premises with a reliable tenant, located in a tourist seaside town …
$601,848
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Shop 441 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 441 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 441 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a prestigious residential area of Barcelona. E…
$717,588
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Shop 589 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 589 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 589 m²
On sale commercial premises in the suburbs of Madrid. The property has a unique location on …
$1,77M
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Shop 72 m² in Spain
Shop 72 m²
Spain
Area 72 m²
Apartment with tenant for sale in the historic center of Madrid. The facility has a strategi…
$912,031
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Shop 1 304 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 304 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 304 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a residential area of Barcelona.Environment:dense residentia…
$1,42M
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Shop 260 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 260 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 260 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a residential area of ​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$810,180
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Shop 630 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 630 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 630 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$3,87M
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Shop 40 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 40 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 40 m²
Commercial premises in a privileged area of ​​the city.Environment:the main station of the c…
$844,902
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Shop 328 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 328 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 328 m²
Commercial premises for sale in close proximity to the street with the highest traffic in Ba…
$2,64M
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Shop 4 161 m² in Spain
Shop 4 161 m²
Spain
Area 4 161 m²
On sale a room with a reliable tenant in the suburbs of Almeria. Environment:dense residenti…
$3,86M
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Shop 85 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 85 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 85 m²
Commercial premises are for sale in close proximity to the street with the highest passabili…
$1,22M
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Property types in Spain

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
ready business
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