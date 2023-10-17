Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Mutxamel
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Mutxamel, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Mutxamel, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Latest semiidetached houses of new construction in MutxamelDivided into 3 floors they inclu…
€233,062
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas with private pool and modern finishes Th…
€459,991
3 room apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€110,000
3 room apartment with elevator in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
€155,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir