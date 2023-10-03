Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
177
el Baix Vinalopo
167
Calp
153
Santa Pola
117
Denia
52
Elx Elche
50
Almoradi
49
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
37
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 313 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 104 m²
€320,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€163,025
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€151,945
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€296,500
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€155,000
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€145,000
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€244,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€109,000
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€238,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€226,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€274,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€229,800
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€289,950
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€219,000

Property types in Valencian Community

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir