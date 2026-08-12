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Apartments for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
Valencia
111
Benidorm
1362
Alicante
452
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11 665 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728161808Type B apartment of 72.99 m2 is located on the third floor of NŌA Villajo…
$383,161
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Torrevieja, this charming 56 m2 bungalow offers a com…
$181,073
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$167,812
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Private apartment for sale, fully equipped, located in one of the most attractive areas of t…
$103,751
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1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717110805For sale apartment of 21 m2 in Hilford La Torre, Benidorm. The object bel…
$208,806
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We present to your attention an attractive apartment located in the popular area of Playa de…
$171,956
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
$345,676
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Explore the elegance and comfort of these homes located in the vibrant centre of Alicante, P…
$287,805
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1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Alicante (Alacant), these exclusive lofts offer a unique oppo…
$334,294
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New residential complex in Denia on the front line, consisting of 100 modern homes, located …
$605,886
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential program in Guardamar del Segura, a place where the tra…
$292,428
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Beautiful apartment is located in the Balcony de San Miguel area, just 10 km from the beach.…
$165,032
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155252For sale tourist apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new fo…
$194,209
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260728093743Spacious Type A apartment is located on the fourth floor of the NŌA Villa…
$430,065
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102440Spacious three-bedroom apartment with two separate bedrooms and two balco…
$396,036
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719113407For sale ready-to-use hotel apartments of 42 m2 in Hilford Resorts. The c…
$256,408
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102046Modern two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$312,065
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential offer is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places on…
$329,299
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$329,299
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover this charming apartment located in a prestigious area of the city. With an attracti…
$149,914
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$328,794
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern accommodation that combines comfort, functionality and a great location just a few mi…
$323,139
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Property types in Valencian Community

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The province of Valencia is considered the pearl of the Mediterranean. The province is located in the eastern part of Spain and includes many cities both on the coast and inland. The capital of the province, the city of Valencia, together with such popular areas as Gandia, Cullera and Oliva, attracts those who dream of buying an apartment in Valencia for living, holidays or investment.

Advantages of Buying Flats and Apartments in Valencia

Anyone can buy an apartment in Valencia, and there are many of them, mainly because the prices for real estate here are in an optimal ratio with the cost and standard of living. Here are the key advantages of such a purchase:

  • Mediterranean climate. More than 300 sunny days a year and an average temperature of +15°C in winter and +30°C in summer attracts both tourists and permanent residents.
  • Variety of real estate. The province offers properties to suit every taste: from modern studios in the city centre to spacious penthouses on the Costa Blanca and Costa Valencia.
  • High demand for rentals. The province attracts tourists and expats, which provides a stable rental income of 6% per annum.

Apartment Prices in Valencia

The cost of apartments in Valencia in 2024 was approximately €1,709 in the province and €2,243 in the capital. The market has shown steady growth over the past three years, and a further increase of 6-8% is predicted in 2025.

Average prices for apartments in Valencia:

Type of housing Average price (€)
Studio 80,000–120,000
One-room apartment 120,000–180,000
Two-room apartment 180,000–250,000
Three-room apartment 220,000–350,000
Penthouse 350,000–700,000
Multi-level apartments 450,000–900,000+
Apartments by the sea 250,000–500,000

The best areas of Valencia to buy an apartment

The most popular place to buy apartments is the capital of the province and the city of the same name - Valencia, and specifically its districts and suburbs:

  • Ciutat Vella.The historic center of the city with prices around €3108/m². The area is attractive due to its proximity to the Cathedral, Mercado Central market and is interesting for renting apartments to tourists.
  • Example. A prestigious area with prices up to €4491/m². The main demand is for two-room apartments.
  • The Cabanyal. Area near Malvarrosa beach with prices around €2500/m².

Besides Valencia, Cullera is popular - a resort town on the Costa Valencia coast. The cost of apartments starts from €250,000. The second most popular is Gandia. This is also a resort town on the coast, but with prices from €1,800/m².

Frequently Asked Questions about Apartments for Sale in Valencia

Can foreigners buy an apartment in the province of Valencia?

Foreigners are free to buy property in Valencia. To do this, you need a NIE (foreigner identification number), which is issued in 1-2 weeks at the local administration or Spanish consulate.

What is the average cost of an apartment in the province of Valencia?

The average sale price of apartments in Valencia is from €80,000 for studios, from €180,000 for two-bedroom apartments, and apartments by the sea cost from €250,000. However, in the center of Valencia, prices start from 3,000 per m².

What does buying an apartment in the province of Valencia give you?

Buying a property gives you the opportunity to live in a region with a high quality of life, access to beaches and cultural attractions. It is also an investment with rental yields of 5-7% and price growth of up to 14.5% per year.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in the province of Valencia without citizenship?

Spanish citizenship is not required for purchases. Moreover, local banks issue mortgages to foreigners.

Is buying an apartment in the province of Valencia a good investment?

Buying an apartment in Valencia is a promising investment. The region shows a price increase of 10% by 2025 and high demand for rentals.

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