Apartments for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

The province of Valencia is considered the pearl of the Mediterranean. The province is located in the eastern part of Spain and includes many cities both on the coast and inland. The capital of the province, the city of Valencia, together with such popular areas as Gandia, Cullera and Oliva, attracts those who dream of buying an apartment in Valencia for living, holidays or investment.

Advantages of Buying Flats and Apartments in Valencia

Anyone can buy an apartment in Valencia, and there are many of them, mainly because the prices for real estate here are in an optimal ratio with the cost and standard of living. Here are the key advantages of such a purchase:

Mediterranean climate. More than 300 sunny days a year and an average temperature of +15°C in winter and +30°C in summer attracts both tourists and permanent residents.

More than 300 sunny days a year and an average temperature of +15°C in winter and +30°C in summer attracts both tourists and permanent residents. Variety of real estate. The province offers properties to suit every taste: from modern studios in the city centre to spacious penthouses on the Costa Blanca and Costa Valencia.

The province offers properties to suit every taste: from modern studios in the city centre to spacious penthouses on the Costa Blanca and Costa Valencia. High demand for rentals. The province attracts tourists and expats, which provides a stable rental income of 6% per annum.

Apartment Prices in Valencia

The cost of apartments in Valencia in 2024 was approximately €1,709 in the province and €2,243 in the capital. The market has shown steady growth over the past three years, and a further increase of 6-8% is predicted in 2025.

Average prices for apartments in Valencia:

Type of housing Average price (€) Studio 80,000–120,000 One-room apartment 120,000–180,000 Two-room apartment 180,000–250,000 Three-room apartment 220,000–350,000 Penthouse 350,000–700,000 Multi-level apartments 450,000–900,000+ Apartments by the sea 250,000–500,000

The best areas of Valencia to buy an apartment

The most popular place to buy apartments is the capital of the province and the city of the same name - Valencia, and specifically its districts and suburbs:

Ciutat Vella .The historic center of the city with prices around €3108/m². The area is attractive due to its proximity to the Cathedral, Mercado Central market and is interesting for renting apartments to tourists.

.The historic center of the city with prices around €3108/m². The area is attractive due to its proximity to the Cathedral, Mercado Central market and is interesting for renting apartments to tourists. Example. A prestigious area with prices up to €4491/m². The main demand is for two-room apartments.

A prestigious area with prices up to €4491/m². The main demand is for two-room apartments. The Cabanyal. Area near Malvarrosa beach with prices around €2500/m².

Besides Valencia, Cullera is popular - a resort town on the Costa Valencia coast. The cost of apartments starts from €250,000. The second most popular is Gandia. This is also a resort town on the coast, but with prices from €1,800/m².