Apartments for sale in Marbella, Spain

Marbella is not only a city but also a vast area, encompassing prestigious neighborhoods such as Puerto Banús, Nueva Andalucía, and Elviria. Its location along the Mediterranean Sea makes it a perfect choice for those looking to buy apartments in Marbella.

Benefits of Apartments and Flats for Sale in Marbella

One of the main advantages of local housing is the climate. The Sierra Blanca mountains protect the region from cold winds and hold back thunderstorms, resulting in little rainfall but approximately 300 days of sunshine per year.

Other benefits:

Elite golf courses. The municipality boasts more than 15 golf clubs, attracting wealthy golf enthusiasts and driving demand for apartment rentals.

The municipality boasts more than 15 golf clubs, attracting wealthy golf enthusiasts and driving demand for apartment rentals. Investment attractiveness. As of the end of 2024, the Marbella real estate market is growing by 5-7% annually, especially in the secondary market.

As of the end of 2024, the Marbella real estate market is growing by 5-7% annually, especially in the secondary market. Blue Flag beaches. Local beaches regularly receive awards for cleanliness as the best in the world.

Apartment Prices in Marbella

The price of apartments in Marbella depends on the location. For example, a two-bedroom apartment in the Nueva Andalucía area will cost €220,000–€350,000, while a similar property on the Golden Mile will start at €400,000. Apartments near the sea are particularly popular, but these properties are, on average, 15–25% more expensive.

Average cost of apartments in Marbella:

Property type Average price (€) Price per square meter (€) Studio 90,000–160,000 2600–3200 One-room apartment 160,000–270,000 2900–3600 Two-room apartment 220,000–450,000 3100–4200 Three-room apartment 350,000–700,000 3600–5200 Penthouse 600,000–2,500,000 4200–7800 Multi-level apartment 450,000–1,800,000 3900–6500 Apartment by the sea 50,000–3,500,000 4800–8500

The Best Areas to Buy Apartments in Marbella

Apartment sales in Marbella are primarily aimed at wealthy buyers. For them, there are two main areas: the Golden Mile (Milla de Oro) and Nueva Andalucía. The former is home to luxury properties priced from €4,000 per square meter. In the latter, prices are slightly lower—€3,200 per square meter but the target audience, golf enthusiasts, is also not exactly poor.

Another magnet for the wealthy is Puerto Banús. This marina is renowned among yachtsmen for its luxury boutiques and occasional regattas. Apartments here start at €4,500 per square meter.

More budget-friendly options: