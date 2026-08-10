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Apartments for sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 2 bath · 132 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$575,990
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in La Campana. 3 bed · 2 bath · 96 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$541,974
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 2 bed · 2 bath · 234 m² built. Presented by…
$802,230
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Dama de Noche-La Alzambra. 2 bed · 2 bath · 84 m² built. …
$520,129
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 2 bed · 2 bath · 85 m² built. Presented by …
$556,367
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 2 bath · 129 m² built. Prese…
$687,726
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Reserva de Marbella. 2 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Presente…
$414,389
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 3 bath · 137 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$473,258
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Urban Sustainable Properties with Large Terraces in San Pedro, Marbella These new properties…
$542,090
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 113 m² built. Presented by…
$686,801
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 1 bath · 77 m² built. Presen…
$271,258
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 104 m² built.…
$865,716
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 2 bath · 106 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$461,144
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
4-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Los Monteros. 4 bed · 3 bath · 186 m² built. Pr…
$3,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 154 m² built. Presented by…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 3 bath · 177 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Monteros. 2 bed · 2 bath · 140 m² built. Presented by MU…
$2,60M
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5 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 361 m²
5-bedroom penthouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 5 bed · 4 bath · 361 m² built. Presented by…
$3,76M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Los Monteros. 2 bed · 2 bath · 88 m² built. Pre…
$1,60M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 2 bath · 115 m² built. Presented by…
$676,168
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
3-bedroom duplex for sale in Marbella - Puerto Banus. 3 bed · 3 bath · 275 m² built. Present…
$3,69M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 2 bed · 2 bath · 88 m² built. Presen…
$600,990
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 2 bed · 3 bath · 156 m² built. Prese…
$1,36M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Elviria. 2 bed · 2 bath · 116 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$634,557
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 2 bath · 133 m² built. Present…
$425,932
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 3 bath · 132 m² built.…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 2 bath · 118 m² built. Presented by…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Prese…
$1,78M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Puerto Banús. 3 bed · 2 bath · 109 m² built. Presented by MU…
$1,09M
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Property types in Marbella

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Marbella is not only a city but also a vast area, encompassing prestigious neighborhoods such as Puerto Banús, Nueva Andalucía, and Elviria. Its location along the Mediterranean Sea makes it a perfect choice for those looking to buy apartments in Marbella.

Benefits of Apartments and Flats for Sale in Marbella

One of the main advantages of local housing is the climate. The Sierra Blanca mountains protect the region from cold winds and hold back thunderstorms, resulting in little rainfall but approximately 300 days of sunshine per year.

Other benefits:

  • Elite golf courses. The municipality boasts more than 15 golf clubs, attracting wealthy golf enthusiasts and driving demand for apartment rentals.
  • Investment attractiveness. As of the end of 2024, the Marbella real estate market is growing by 5-7% annually, especially in the secondary market.
  • Blue Flag beaches. Local beaches regularly receive awards for cleanliness as the best in the world.

Apartment Prices in Marbella

The price of apartments in Marbella depends on the location. For example, a two-bedroom apartment in the Nueva Andalucía area will cost €220,000–€350,000, while a similar property on the Golden Mile will start at €400,000. Apartments near the sea are particularly popular, but these properties are, on average, 15–25% more expensive.

Average cost of apartments in Marbella:

Property type Average price (€) Price per square meter (€)
Studio 90,000–160,000 2600–3200
One-room apartment 160,000–270,000 2900–3600
Two-room apartment 220,000–450,000 3100–4200
Three-room apartment 350,000–700,000 3600–5200
Penthouse 600,000–2,500,000 4200–7800
Multi-level apartment 450,000–1,800,000 3900–6500
Apartment by the sea 50,000–3,500,000 4800–8500

The Best Areas to Buy Apartments in Marbella

Apartment sales in Marbella are primarily aimed at wealthy buyers. For them, there are two main areas: the Golden Mile (Milla de Oro) and Nueva Andalucía. The former is home to luxury properties priced from €4,000 per square meter. In the latter, prices are slightly lower—€3,200 per square meter but the target audience, golf enthusiasts, is also not exactly poor.

Another magnet for the wealthy is Puerto Banús. This marina is renowned among yachtsmen for its luxury boutiques and occasional regattas. Apartments here start at €4,500 per square meter.

More budget-friendly options:

  • San Pedro de Alcántara. An authentic Spanish town within a municipality with prices starting from 2,700 euros per square meter.
  • Elviria. The eastern part of the municipality with apartments from 2800 euros per sq.m.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying an Apartment in Marbella

Can foreigners buy an apartment in Marbella?

Yes, foreigners can freely purchase property in the municipality of Marbella. A NIE (Foreigner Identification Number), which is issued within 1-2 weeks, and a Spanish bank account are required for the transaction. Local agencies provide full support.

How much does an apartment cost in Marbella?

The average price of apartments in Marbella ranges from €90,000 for a studio apartment on the resale market to €3,500,000 for a seaside penthouse. For example, a two-bedroom apartment in the Elviria area costs between €220,000 and €300,000, while on the Golden Mile it starts at €400,000.

What are the benefits of buying an apartment in Marbella?

Real estate in Marbella is housing in a mild climate where winters never occur. A warm sea with clean beaches is just nearby. Renting out your property can earn you up to 8% per annum.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in Marbella without citizenship?

The purchasing process for foreigners is simple: simply obtain a NIE, select the property, and complete the transaction through a notary. Some buyers also use a mortgage (up to 70% of the purchase price for non-residents).

Is buying an apartment in Marbella a good investment?

Apartments in Marbella are steadily increasing in price and provide rental income of 7-8% per annum.

Where is the best place to live in Marbella?

Elviria and San Pedro de Alcántara are ideal for families due to their relatively low prices. For investors and those seeking a more social life, the Golden Mile and Puerto Banús are ideal

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