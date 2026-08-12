Studios for Sale in Spain

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Studios in Spain

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Valencian Community
4
Alacant Alicante
4
Andalusia
16
Malaga
12
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55 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$788,130
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
$122,460
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views o…
$738,596
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$238,432
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$749,539
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Nature is a residential project of 3-bedroom townhouses located in Balcón de Finestrat, a pe…
$502,245
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We are pleased to present to our clients a cosy and bright studio apartment in the sought-af…
$262,406
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$472,443
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$788,130
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Last Remaining Home – Exclusive Development in Cancelada, Estepona Don’t miss the final oppo…
$512,881
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
$162,114
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$661,569
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale studio in San Eugenio Alto in Ocean View. The total area is 52 m2. The studio consi…
$146,952
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
$145,786
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
$154,533
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$788,130
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$535,008
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
$92,137
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
We offer this modern studio for sale in the Santa Maria complex, Torviscas. It is completely…
$263,118
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Between Estepona and Sotogrande, in the up-and-coming area of ​​Manilva, lies this exclusive…
$671,756
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
$102,633
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Exclusive! Cozy and bright studio apartment in the prestigious Paraíso Royal complex, locate…
$300,989
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Chaparal residence in the Costa del Silencio area. Liv…
$81,640
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Beautifully renovated studio apartment for sale with direct ocean views. The Paraiso del Sur…
$291,183
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Istan, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
New development ALMAZARA BOUTIQUE RESIDENCES, in the Sierra de las Nieves, on the slopes of …
$692,190
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Esporles, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Esporles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Last 2 units. Es Voltor is a development formed of 13 two-storey townhouses built in authent…
$988,318
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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