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Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
1361
Villajoyosa
674
La Nucia
179
Altea
51
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3 205 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Discover the opportunity to own a new home in a privileged bay, with turquoise waters and a …
$426,576
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Pre-booking period is open: take advantage of the opportunity to buy the best apartments on …
$953,456
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3 bedroom apartment in Relleu, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Relleu, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Welcome to our exclusive apartment where elegance blends with nature. Discover a selection o…
$290,533
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Relleu, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Relleu, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Welcome to our exclusive apartment where elegance is combined with nature. Discover a select…
$190,230
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Discover the opportunity to become the first owners of your home in a privileged bay with tu…
$328,579
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1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Luxury New Build Apartments and Townhouses in Sierra Cortina Resort Discover an exc…
$333,446
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
We present a modern residential complex of 18 tourist apartments, located in one of the most…
$221,160
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4 bedroom apartment in Relleu, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Relleu, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Residential complex in Relleu with communal swimming pool and open views This is a …
$340,108
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol appears – an elegant modern tower, rede…
$948,946
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant and ultramodern…
$707,375
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol appears – an elegant, ultramodern tower…
$831,051
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1 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment located on the beach front in Altea. There are stunning views of the sea from e…
$448,896
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
In Alicante, in the picturesque town of La Villajoyosa / Vila Joyosa, offers an exclusive re…
$736,734
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
$241,674
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
An exclusive project, which stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture, it has 1…
$495,272
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
TM Tower is located in Benidorm, just 150 metres from Poniente Beach, the idyllic holiday de…
$1,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Discover an exclusive residential apartment complex in one of the most privileged areas of t…
$392,986
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Finestrat, this residential complex o…
$512,637
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
In Alicante, in the picturesque city of La Villajoyosa / Vila Hoyosa, an exceptional new bui…
$745,518
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
The building will have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, coworking spaces, ga…
$1,27M
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
TM Tower is located in Benidorm, just 150 metres from Poniente Beach, the idyllic holiday de…
$838,807
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
A new iconic project appears on the coast of Benidorm. It is an elegant and modern tower tha…
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural landmark is emerging: an elegant, avant-garde …
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 297 m²
The first line of the beach in Benidorm and with a private pool!!!Located on the 1st line of…
$1,89M
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
TM Tower is located in Benidorm, just 150 metres from Poniente Beach, the idyllic holiday de…
$1,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover Riviera 1 - an exclusive project of 18 tourist apartments in one of the most promis…
$183,259
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, avant-garde to…
$1,34M
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, ultra-modern t…
$655,363
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural landmark is emerging: an elegant, modern tower…
$683,103
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover Riviera 1, an exclusive project of 18 tourist apartments in one of the most promisi…
$197,476
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Property types in la Marina Baixa

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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