Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

695 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
€543,000
3 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 13
€393,250
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment with renovation in 2020. The house has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with shower, equipp…
€210,000
1 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
GOOD APARTMENT FOR SALE 74 M², newly renovated and ready to stay, offers space cosiest. Wit…
€158,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 3
€420,000
1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment with a good location, close to basic services, Bulevar de Centro Comercial. The co…
€140,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
The three-bedroom apartment, fully equipped bathroom, living room, kitchen and toilet, all r…
€136,000
1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
One bedroom apartment and a view of L'Iguera Park, which has an elevator and a communal swim…
€127,000
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment in the center of Benidorm, in the old town. Just 100 metres from the two beaches i…
€140,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
€199,000
2 room apartment in Orxeta, Spain
2 room apartment
Orxeta, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
First floor in Orchet, quiet town with very good location for any apartment: Finestrat, Vill…
€80,000
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
About the project: exclusive houses, very bright, modern in style and using the highest qual…
€512,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
3 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment in Benidorm, Levant area, 85 meters surface, 170 meters from PLAYA-LEVANTE and 240…
€179,950
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in Benidorm, Parque L'Aiguera area 95 meters square, 1100 meters from the beach, 2…
€166,260
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Located in a unique environment of nature. An environment of tranquility and tranquility for…
€280,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious apartment of 80 m2, very bright and partially renovated, in the center of Villajoyo…
€85,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Excellent and very spacious apartment with elevator, in the heart of Villajoyosa on Constitu…
€220,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€180,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€185,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Lift in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€120,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€147,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€263,998

