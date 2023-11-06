UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Marina Baixa
Apartments
Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
penthouses
59
1 BHK
72
2 BHK
248
3 BHK
245
4 BHK
39
Apartment
Clear all
695 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
152 m²
2
€543,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
130 m²
13
€393,250
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
2
105 m²
Apartment with renovation in 2020. The house has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with shower, equipp…
€210,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1
1
74 m²
GOOD APARTMENT FOR SALE 74 M², newly renovated and ready to stay, offers space cosiest. Wit…
€158,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
2
87 m²
3
€420,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
1
1
70 m²
Apartment with a good location, close to basic services, Bulevar de Centro Comercial. The co…
€140,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
1
72 m²
The three-bedroom apartment, fully equipped bathroom, living room, kitchen and toilet, all r…
€136,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1
1
68 m²
One bedroom apartment and a view of L'Iguera Park, which has an elevator and a communal swim…
€127,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
Apartment in the center of Benidorm, in the old town. Just 100 metres from the two beaches i…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
1
70 m²
3
€199,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orxeta, Spain
2
1
80 m²
First floor in Orchet, quiet town with very good location for any apartment: Finestrat, Vill…
€80,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
75 m²
About the project: exclusive houses, very bright, modern in style and using the highest qual…
€512,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
114 m²
16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
155 m²
€487,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
143 m²
€438,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Apartment in Benidorm, Levant area, 85 meters surface, 170 meters from PLAYA-LEVANTE and 240…
€179,950
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
2
90 m²
Apartment in Benidorm, Parque L'Aiguera area 95 meters square, 1100 meters from the beach, 2…
€166,260
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1
1
38 m²
Located in a unique environment of nature. An environment of tranquility and tranquility for…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
1
Spacious apartment of 80 m2, very bright and partially renovated, in the center of Villajoyo…
€85,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
Excellent and very spacious apartment with elevator, in the heart of Villajoyosa on Constitu…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Benidorm, Spain
3
1
80 m²
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
2
2
85 m²
€185,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Lift
Benidorm, Spain
1
1
73 m²
€120,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa
Benidorm, Spain
3
1
80 m²
€147,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
110 m²
€263,998
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
24
Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
