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Duplexes in Spain

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Torrevieja
7
Marbella
26
Alicante
3
Malaga
3
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186 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$951,410
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,02M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,98M
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TekceTekce
Duplex in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Duplex
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$410,270
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Corner apartment in Torre de la Horadada located 700m from the sea. 3 bedrooms,  2 bathr…
$567,343
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Unique Historic Building in El Limonar, Málaga A rehabilitated historic deve…
$3,18M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
A beautiful duplex is for sale, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Cris…
$425,695
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming duplex for sale on the prestigious Golden Mile. This spacious and bright property f…
$835,360
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Duplex in Alicante, Spain
Duplex
Alicante, Spain
Area 212 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive duplex for sale with sea views on Den…
$895,642
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$310,548
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$1,14M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$769,821
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Duplex with a linear and modern design both outside and inside. It is characterized by its l…
$303,044
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,21M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$552,518
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
A new residential in Finestrat, a large plot overlooking the riverbed and also the sea and t…
$668,819
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,10M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$579,428
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
$303,235
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Newly built flats to be completed at the end of 2024 in the fantastic village of Puerto Sant…
$506,900
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$7,49M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments with Private Pools and Terraces in Pilar de la Horadada Pilar de la …
$751,883
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
1 Bedroom Loft-Style Apartments with Pool & Terraces in Benalúa Alicante Located in Alicante…
$337,782
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,06M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Welcome to Golden Hills, an upscale residential enclave designed for refined living on the C…
$1,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$587,833
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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