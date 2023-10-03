UAE
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Spain
Valencian Community
79
Andalusia
33
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
28
Canary Islands
18
la Marina Baixa
17
Torrevieja
12
Arona
9
Adeje
7
Marbella
7
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
6
Malaga
6
Estepona
4
l Alacanti
4
Los Cristianos
4
Alicante
3
132 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
5
2
113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
3
2
76 m²
6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€932,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
4
4
101 m²
6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€1,23M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
€415,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
3
191 m²
2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,56M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
4
3
201 m²
5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€890,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
5
3
123 m²
4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
219 m²
4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Benalmadena, Spain
3
1
76 m²
6/10
South-Facing Duplex Penthouse with Furniture in the Heart of Costa del Sol, Benalmadena The …
€463,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
3
2
99 m²
6
Beachfront Apartments in the Exclusive Complex of Estepona Beachfront apartments are located…
€1,82M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
145 m²
5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
265 m²
3
Modern Apartments with Many Facilities In a Perfect Spot of La Costa del Sol These apartment…
€2,40M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
114 m²
4
Panoramic View Properties in a Resort like Compound in Mijas This residential development is…
€515,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
150 m²
2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
5
4
198 m²
2/3
Luxury Duplex Home in Restored Historical Villa in the Center of Malaga The charming city of…
€2,99M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Malaga, Spain
4
3
96 m²
2/4
Contemporary Designed New Build Apartments in Malaga City Center The modern apartments are s…
€1,20M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Malaga, Spain
3
3
75 m²
2/4
Contemporary Designed New Build Apartments in Malaga City Center The modern apartments are s…
€939,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
4
3
89 m²
6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€450,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benalmadena, Spain
4
2
133 m²
6
Sea View Properties in Unique Location in Benalmadena Benalmadena is one of the most popular…
€780,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
280 m²
2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€246,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
4
2
130 m²
3
Luxury Apartments with a Mediterranean Touch in a Resort-like Complex in Benahavis This proj…
€395,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
2
109 m²
3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€509,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€385,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
4
2
114 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Flats in an Exclusive Resort in La Manga Club Golf Resort Costa Calida Welco…
€450,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
3
2
96 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Flats in an Exclusive Resort in La Manga Club Golf Resort Costa Calida Welco…
€350,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
93 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Modern apartments ar…
€388,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
2
85 m²
2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
3
85 m²
11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
1
123 m²
Exquisite Apartments in Prime Location in the Heart of Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga is a vibr…
€425,000
Recommend
