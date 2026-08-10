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Apartments for sale in Calp, Spain

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penthouses
62
1 BHK
63
2 BHK
282
3 BHK
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781 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifach, salt lakes and Ar…
$572,142
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Torre Infinum III is a building with 34 exclusive apartments, located overlooking the Peñon …
$525,908
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments overlooking Peñon de Ifah, salt lakes and Arena…
$676,168
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifac, salt marshes and A…
$1,12M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of the Peñon de Ifach, the salt mars…
$699,285
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Torre Infinum III is a building of 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifach, sal…
$681,947
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Luxury apartments in Alicante, Calpe, represent the essence of elegance and comfort, with im…
$772,565
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
In one of the most privileged areas of the Costa Blanca, a new housing concept is being buil…
$873,750
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxurious Beachside Flats in Calpe, Alicante Calpe, nestled on the coast of Alicante provinc…
$789,458
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined …
$2,69M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this residential complex offers 31 apartments design…
$606,175
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
The Mediterranean is becoming an integral part of your new home. The property stands out for…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Azure Icons by TM is situated on the beachfront of La Fossa in Calpe, with two pedestrian en…
$1,26M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Luxury apartments in Alicante, Calpe embody true elegance and comfort, offering spectacular …
$1,18M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Live a few meters from the beach on the stylish coast of Alicante, enjoying an exclusive atm…
$692,472
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Modern Spacious Sea View Apartments with 1 to 3 Bedrooms in Calpe Calpe, located on the Cost…
$564,092
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
The Mediterranean Sea is a natural extension of your new home. The property stands out with …
$1,26M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
The Mediterranean Sea is a natural extension of your new home. The property stands out with …
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Enjoy an impressive terrace in each apartment with panoramic views of the best of Calpe: fro…
$601,038
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
We present to your attention an exclusive residential complex located in one of the most pri…
$2,72M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, in the province of Alicante, this new residential com…
$693,505
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover this exclusive new building located a few steps from the beach, in a privileged are…
$497,012
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The new residential complex in Calpe, in the heart of the Costa Blanca, is designed for a mo…
$609,129
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/8
Discover an exclusive 2 bedroom apartment of 96.93 m2 in the heart of Calpe. This innovative…
$467,550
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The Mediterranean is becoming an integral part of your new home. The property stands out wit…
$730,492
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Enjoy a magnificent terrace in each apartment with panoramic views that captures the best of…
$670,388
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea View in Calpe by La Fossa Beach Located in Cal…
$1,19M
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Azure Icons by TM is situated on the beachfront of La Fossa in Calpe, with two pedestrian en…
$736,308
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Luxury apartment in Calpe just 3 minutes from the beachExclusive homes in the heart of Costa…
$378,037
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The Mediterranean Sea is a natural extension of your new home. The property stands out with …
$936,232
Leave a request
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