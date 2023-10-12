UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Calp
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Calp, Spain
penthouses
20
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
56
3 BHK
63
Apartment
Clear all
151 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Recommend
Apartment
Calp, Spain
74 m²
We present you a unique opportunity to acquire a renovated apartment in one of the most pres…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
Array
€2,00M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
Array
€287,867
Recommend
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
Array
€1,06M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4
Array
€1,19M
Recommend
6 room apartment
Calp, Spain
6
356 m²
Array
€954,505
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
4
496 m²
Futuristic design villa in Calpe with stunning sea views Luxury villa with unusual facades …
€1,77M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
2
132 m²
7
Apartament for sale in Plazh 2+1+2 bathroom furnished 7 floor with elevator …
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
1
101 m²
We present a two-bedroom apartment with chic views in the city of Calpe. Calpe — is a pictur…
€247,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
126 m²
We present apartments on the first line of the sea in a gated complex with swimming pools in…
€332,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
2
1
57 m²
We present a one-bedroom apartment with chic views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, …
€165,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
2
1
58 m²
21
We present an apartment with chic views in Calpe.The apartment of 58 sq.m. consists of one b…
€151,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
4
427 m²
New construction villa in Calpe with excellent views of the Sea Pen and the bay of CalpeHig…
€1,57M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
4
410 m²
New development in Calpe of 6 modern and independent luxury Villas with stunning sea views …
€1,67M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
4
321 m²
€1,16M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Calp, Spain
2
57 m²
Furnished apartments on the first line of the beach, consisting of one bedroom and one fully…
€162,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Calp, Spain
2
58 m²
The apartments are located in Calpe, in a residential complex located about 450 meters from …
€151,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
2
63 m²
The apartments are located in Calpe, in a residential complex located about 450 meters from …
€149,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
4
87 m²
NEW MODERN APARTMENTS WITH A FAT IN CALP Two new buildings are located 400 meters from the b…
€315,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
3
69 m²
NEW MODERN APARTMENTS WITH A FOOT IN CALP. Two new buildings are located 400 meters from the…
€259,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
3
62 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€322,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
3
66 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
4
73 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€467,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Calp, Spain
4
109 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€1,27M
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
3
133 m²
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
€579,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
2
1
43 m²
Introducing the bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from the…
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Calp, Spain
2
2
84 m²
The apartments just 200 meters from the promenade, Playa de la Fossa and Cala la Calalga. It…
€247,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
2
2
72 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€342,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
3
2
83 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€400,000
Recommend
