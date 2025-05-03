Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Spain

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Barxeta, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barxeta, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9
🥇Apartment for sale with designer repairs in walking distance to the beach🌴📍Location: Edific…
$419,642
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
