Apartments for sale in Catalonia, Spain

392 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
€1,62M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 339 m²
€1,85M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 357 m²
€1,32M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 314 m²
€1,30M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 412 m²
€1,65M
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€350,000
3 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€620,000
2 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€750,000
3 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€970,000
2 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
€349,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cadaques, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cadaques, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in La Senjuela, Punta Prima. Salon, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrac…
€545,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
€675,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Spacious apartment in the city center in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal for y…
€281,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
€255,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy city of San Antonio de Calongee, just 200 meters from the be…
€255,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chic two-story apartment with access to the roof and unforgettable views of the sea and pine…
€1,50M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy apartment in a good quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea and in close proximity to t…
€260,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Chic duplex on the first line of the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge Area 280m2, on the lower…
€2,15M
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment in the city of Empuriabrava, located on the second line of the sea, 150 meters fro…
€125,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
€290,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful atiko apartment with a fresh repair on the second line of the sea city of Palamos.…
€238,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room in Castello d Empuries, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy apartment with impressive lake views in the pretty town of Empuriabrava!The apartment h…
€145,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the quiet center of Playa de Aro there is a beautiful residential complex "Berlin". The p…
€295,000
2 room apartment with Lift, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The new residential complex is located in the center of Plaja de Aro, 3 minutes from the mai…
€247,600
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious apartments with sea views. They are in the prestigious residential complex of Eden…
€520,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
€440,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic view. Located on the 5th floor in a build…
€800,000

