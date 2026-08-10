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Apartments for sale in Catalonia, Spain

;
Barcelona
140
Girona
66
Lloret de Mar
23
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
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321 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious residential complex Res. Las Filipinas, we offer a…
$323,110
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Exclusive penthouse in Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, Barcelona.Located on the top floor o…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Apartment in a new residential complex under construction in the elite district of Sarria - …
$1,17M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Light, space and harmony with natureThis residential complex offers a modern space filled wi…
$457,708
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Apartment in Nou de la Rambla, 128, Barcelona. The bright 3-bedroom and 1-bathroom apartment…
$445,972
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Renovated apartment for sale in Pedralbes!Located on the 3rd floor with an elevator, in one …
$3,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Description of the site: We offer a modern apartment by the sea in the new residential compl…
$350,511
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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5 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 255 m²
If you are willing and able to invest in longevity and well-being for yourself and your fami…
$2,90M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of Diagonal Mar - Illa del Ma…
$1,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Apartment in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located in an old building in Barcelona sty…
$1,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Located in a quiet location overlooking the ga…
$451,840
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Apartment-duplex in Sant Cugat de Bayes. The total area is 121 square meters. The apartment …
$668,958
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$888,765
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Torre Valentina, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious apartment with sea views in Sant Antonio de Calonge, just a few minutes from the be…
$768,497
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
São Boi de Llobregat, located just 15 km from the center of Barcelona and 6 km from El Prat …
$489,700
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Description of the site: We offer exclusive apartments by the sea in the residential area of…
$300,275
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
The apartment is in excellent condition in the elite Pedralbes district of Barcelona. The la…
$1,46M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
Atico duplex overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal M…
$2,93M
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment consisting of a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$473,238
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the center of Barcelona, a few steps from the Paseo de Gracia and surrounded by the charm…
$727,639
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
New residential complex of 15 apartments in the district of San Andreu. Various layouts rang…
$643,632
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 355 m²
Atiko in the elite district of Sant Gervasi-Galvan city of Barcelona. The building of the fa…
$2,52M
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2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$691,637
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Situated on the renovated and exclusive pedestrian street Concel de Sainte, just one block f…
$2,72M
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1 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to Passeig de Gràcia and Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona The Eixample area is …
$993,329
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4 bedroom apartment in Castellbisbal, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castellbisbal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Apartment in Castelbisbal in the province of Barcelona. The total area is 115 square meters.…
$286,709
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4 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Description of the site: In the popular area of Playa Flamenca, in the heart of Orihuela Cos…
$561,160
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
This residential complex is created with an emphasis on comfort and environmental friendline…
$504,221
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5 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Apartment with terrace in Finca Regia in the area of Sant Gervasi – Galvany.Apartment for sa…
$1,39M
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Property types in Catalonia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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