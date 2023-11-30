UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Santa Pola
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Spain
penthouses
8
2 BHK
52
3 BHK
51
Apartment
Clear all
126 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
73 m²
2/5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2
80 m²
€245,819
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
3
96 m²
€356,187
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
3
88 m²
€285,953
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2
73 m²
€270,903
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
3
85 m²
€242,809
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
2
81 m²
€301,004
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
98 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
88 m²
About the project: the residential complex is located in a quiet area of Monte Faro, in Gran…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
83 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
2
1
80 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
200 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
106 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrassa, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
81 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
155 m²
3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
150 m²
2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
186 m²
1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
106 m²
2/2
Spacious Apartments with Sea View Just 12 Minutes From Alicante Airport Gran Alacant is a gr…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
130 m²
3
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
156 m²
1
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
105 m²
2
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
123 m²
1
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
212 m²
4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
114 m²
1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
94 m²
1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
