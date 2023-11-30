Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€223,000
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€245,819
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
€356,187
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
€285,953
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
€270,903
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€242,809
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
€301,004
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€580,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex is located in a quiet area of Monte Faro, in Gran…
€280,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€395,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€580,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€395,000
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€280,000
2 room apartment with terrassa, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrassa, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€230,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€399,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€330,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€230,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€355,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Apartments with Sea View Just 12 Minutes From Alicante Airport Gran Alacant is a gr…
€270,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 1
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€255,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
Brand New Properties with Communal Pools and Indoor Parking in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca Th…
€240,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€245,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
€330,000
