Seaview Apartments for Sale in Marbella, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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67 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Refined new built furnished ground-floor apartment with luxury finishes, gym and lush garden…
$648,144
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/4
Iconic turnkey furnished penthouse with sea views, expansive terrace and tropical gardens, s…
$785,961
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious penthouse with huge terrace, amazing sea views and community pool located in a mod…
$1,74M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning furnished turnkey penthouse with private pool & rooftop terrace located in a resort…
$1,58M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$686,116
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
New Built Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Center in Marbella The apartments are located …
$1,33M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,08M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
Charming apartment located in a premium resort with elevated gym, heated indoor&outdoor pool…
$912,186
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Contemporary New-Build Flats in One of Marbella’s Most Exclusive Golf Areas Marbella is one …
$835,721
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant Properties in a Coveted Area 1 km from the Beach in Marbella, Spain These outstandin…
$1,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Stunning Apartments Close to the Beach in San Pedro de Alcántara Marbella This project is lo…
$852,266
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant Properties in a Coveted Area 1 km from the Beach in Marbella, Spain These outstandin…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Golf Apartments with Beautiful Views in a Boutique Complex in Marbella The apartments are in…
$1,33M
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Apartments in Comprehensive Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella The apartments are …
$1,77M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,40M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Apartment in a Complex with Pools in the Heart of Nature in Marbella East Marbella is one of…
$966,708
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 587 m²
Floor 2/3
XXL Highend Penthouse in a exclusive building with gym, interior pool and sea view in Marbel…
$4,99M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Contemporary New-Build Flats in One of Marbella’s Most Exclusive Golf Areas Marbella is one …
$921,927
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,54M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/3
Splendid duplex penthouse with a stunning sea view, rooftop terrace and a world-class gym lo…
$1,47M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3 Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Views by Golf in Marbella This new exclusive proj…
$2,08M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Beautiful key ready ground-floor apartment with sun-filled interiors, resort-style pools and…
$570,260
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Stylish Properties Near the Amenities in Marbella The properties are in a complex in Marbell…
$529,334
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive turnkey penthouse featuring rooftop terrace with stunning sea vista located in res…
$1,35M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Apartments in Comprehensive Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella The apartments are …
$971,301
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 1
Premium new built apartment with world-class gym, designer kitchen and panoramic terraces, s…
$704,856
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 4
Mediterranean Style Turnkey Properties with Superb Sea Views in Marbella This project is set…
$615,119
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$875,231
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
Fantastic apartment with gorgeous sea views, indoor heated pool and wellness center located …
$714,725
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 757 m²
Number of floors 3
High-End Apartments with Spacious Terraces on Marbella's Golden Mile This new development is…
$6,18M
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Property types in Marbella

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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