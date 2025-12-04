  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Thalang, Thailand

Si Sunthon
277
Choeng Thale
265
Thep Krasatti
14
Sakhu
29
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$60,482
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 21–32 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Finished condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the secluded and one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket, Nai Yang Beach, a condominium was built, where new and fully equipped apartments. The seven-story condominium offers apartments from 20.5 to …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
20.5 – 32.4
63,480
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$618,838
A uniquely designed low-rise boutique condominium located in the prestigious Layan area, close to the renowned Laguna Phuket complex and the picturesque Bangtao Beach. The project embodies the best of coastal living, offering its residents a tranquil retreat where contemporary design and nat…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Unique offer for investment! Apartments and penthouses are equipped with all necessary furniture for a comfortable stay! Installment! Apartments with a private pool and beautiful views of Laguna Lake and Bang Tao Beach. Angsana Oceanview Residences, a low-rise condominium in a modern sty…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$236,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$606,317
The apartment complex includes 263 apartments from 38 m2 up to 138 m2. On the territory of the complex will be located: professional sports complex Dynamic with Reebok association second branch of the famous Phuket restaurant - Mirage children's play club - a territory for games and develop…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 271–503 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Maestro by Harmony is the perfect choice for families with children and investors. The project is suitable for both long-term investments and short-term rentals due to the popularity of the Layan area among tourists. Location: Located in t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
271.2 – 503.2
663,044 – 1,02M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$171,271
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
3 real estate properties 3
The new luxurious project under the control of Radisson under the walking distance from the Bang Tao Beach The new project is located on the Bang of Tao, next to the picturesque area of ​​Laguna. Here, luxurious 5-star hotels are surrounded by lush green fields for golf and stylish yacht c…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$775,093
We are thrilled to present our design concept, a fusion of the modern style with Phuket's unique tropical biophilic architecture. We carefully design seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces, with elements of luxury, tranquillity, nature and warmth that brings the family togeth…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$860,964
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Nai Thon Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,48M
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house i…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Heritage Bangtao
Residential complex The Title Heritage Bangtao
Residential complex The Title Heritage Bangtao
Residential complex The Title Heritage Bangtao
Residential complex The Title Heritage Bangtao
Residential complex The Title Heritage Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$145,936
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 32–185 m²
22 real estate properties 22
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for resale in later stages, rental, or living on the island. The rental demand here is colossal, and the liquidity of properties and demand exceed supply for many years and continue to grow. About the location: The location of the co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0 – 64.0
147,883 – 334,969
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0 – 145.0
323,328 – 780,500
Apartment 3 rooms
122.0 – 185.0
601,357 – 995,811
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$184,415
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 37–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Layan Green Park is designed specifically for families with children. And in order to take care of the nature of Phuket, in the construction of   used   modern environmentally friendly technologies. The project is built next to the famous Laguna, 700 meters   from the Layan beach, the nort…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.8
406,945
Studio apartment
36.7
209,505
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$672,247
We offer spacious tropical villas with a panoramic view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools. The developer has won "Best Pool Villa Boutique Design Phuket" award at Dot Property Thailand Awards for this project. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium windows Kitchen applian…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Residential complex Bamboo Forest (Harmony)
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$169,867
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
An extraordinary development in Bang Tao area — a new premium-class apartment project, located near Layan Beach in one of the elite island districts. Inspired by the tropics and the vibrant local flavour, we were able to create a project that manifests a symbiosis of man, architecture and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,97M
The modern residential complex includes 17 villas, pedestrian paths, a fitness center, a cafe and an event space. The highest quality materials are used during construction. An important advantage is the ability to customize the layout of the house to the owner's preferences. Extra opportun…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,48M
The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms. Features: terrace swimming pool parking elevator outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 7 minutes Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes Phuk…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Laguna Seaside Residences
Residential complex Laguna Seaside Residences
Residential complex Laguna Seaside Residences
Residential complex Laguna Seaside Residences
Residential complex Laguna Seaside Residences
Residential complex Laguna Seaside Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$766,930
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 99–131 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for discerning individuals who appreciate comfort, luxury, and investment benefits. Perfect for both permanent residence and profitable rental investments. About the location: Laguna Seaside Residences is located in the …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
846,726 – 1,13M
Apartment 3 rooms
131.0
940,169 – 1,13M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$3,92M
We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Marina - 5 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular lands…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Beach Terraces
Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Beach Terraces
Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Beach Terraces
Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Beach Terraces
Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Beach Terraces
Residential complex Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Beach Terraces
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,46M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 417 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket!* Who is this for: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious beachfront home with high-level comfort and access to premium amenities. This project is ideal for discerning buyers who appreciate natural beauty and convenient location. About the location: Loca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
417.0
3,05M – 3,07M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Residential complex Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$154,216
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
We present a unique Laya Resort residential complex on one of the most beautiful islands of Thailand - Phuket. Here, among emerald waters and picturesque mountains, the dream of a luxurious life is embodied, where nature and modern comfort merge in harmony. Laya Resort includes three elega…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Residential complex Eden Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$518,726
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
4 real estate properties 4
A new elite project on the first line of Bangtao This project offers 141 residences 50 meters from the Bang Tao Beach. Each is distinguished by amazing views of the sea or internal garden, access to the developed infrastructure of the complex and a first -class hotel service. The proje…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Grand View Lagoon Residences
Residential complex Grand View Lagoon Residences
Residential complex Grand View Lagoon Residences
Residential complex Grand View Lagoon Residences
Residential complex Grand View Lagoon Residences
Residential complex Grand View Lagoon Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$901,143
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 460 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The perfect choice for discerning buyers seeking a combination of luxury, comfort, and investment benefits in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas. Suitable for family living and coastal holidays. About the location: Located next to th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
459.6
994,903
Villa
459.6
994,903
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$186,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 39–57 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for investors seeking lucrative opportunities in Phuket's tourism sector, as well as those who want to enjoy a luxurious life near the pristine beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. About the location: Located on Phuket's west…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.0
205,457 – 209,655
Apartment 2 rooms
41.6 – 57.3
232,639 – 319,869
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$177,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 37–629 m²
40 real estate properties 40
Your ideal home in Phuket. Free round-trip tickets to Phuket for every buyer!* Who is it for: Perfect for families, nature lovers, and anyone seeking harmony with nature without sacrificing modern conveniences. If you dream of living surrounded by nature, enjoying panoramic sea views, and h…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.2 – 105.0
179,478 – 631,138
Apartment 2 rooms
88.5 – 170.0
448,274 – 1,01M
Apartment 3 rooms
146.4 – 226.0
690,638 – 1,31M
Apartment 4 rooms
394.7 – 511.7
2,27M – 3,16M
Apartment 5 rooms
629.3
3,88M
Duplex
511.0
3,24M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Residential complex Surin Sands – 8% Guaranteed – 3years
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$102,365
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 30–78 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: Ideal for investors seeking stable income, and individuals looking for a comfortable home in a tropical paradise. The project is designed for discerning buyers who appreciate a blend of luxury, tranquility, and profitable invest…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 51.0
113,016 – 192,125
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
306,813
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,41M
The modern complex offers two-storey villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking lots of various types. You can purchase a furniture package from 2 to 2,75 million baht, depending on the type of villa. Next to the complex, the developer is building an international school with a swimming…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$760,420
We offer single-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. The complex has 4 types of villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms (each with a bathroom), swimming pools of 9.5x3.8 or 10x4 m. The residence features a large communal garden and around-the-clock security. Villas a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$173,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach. This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom ap…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$209,353
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
MAGICAL PLACE FOR THE LUXURIOUS LIFE Today, Phuket is a popular island destination combining natural beauty and developed infrastructure. Layan Verde is located on the island's west coast, just 2 minutes from a pristine beach.   Layan Verde is the new attraction and symbol of Phuket. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Vinzita Elite Residences
Residential complex Vinzita Elite Residences
Residential complex Vinzita Elite Residences
Residential complex Vinzita Elite Residences
Residential complex Vinzita Elite Residences
Residential complex Vinzita Elite Residences
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$792,342
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Discover Vinzita Elite Residences, where luxury harmonizes with nature. Find peace surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and the serene Bang Niew Dam Reservoir. Inhale the freshest air with top-notch air quality. Live in modern spaces designed for comfort, including indoor and outdoor a…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,211
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 131 m²
1 real estate property 1
Laguna Beachside residential complex, Phuket is a modern and stylish project located just 200 meters from the famous Bangtao Beach, in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket. The complex offers cozy apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, which are ideal for both living and relaxing.Project featu…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,35M
We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools. The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket Int…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Residential quarter The Base Cherngtalay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$126,615
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
The Base Cherngtalay is a modern low-rise condominium project located in the desirable area of Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. The project consists of two 8-story buildings and is set on approximately 4 rai (6,400 square meters) of land, providing ample space for its residents. There…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$994,978
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Garrya Residences Phuket: Beachfront Property in Phuket Garrya Residences Phuket proudly stands as the first and only hotel residences in Phuket’;s central west coast to offer a comprehensive array of wellness facilities, providing a haven for the body and soul. Indulge in tropical sereni…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$854,309
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Bosch appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 12 minute…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,29M
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes B…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$178,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
An ultra-modern complex for comfortable living and investment. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%! Instalments available! Apartments are furnished! Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach — This is a complex with sea views and ultra-modern design both outside and insi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Ozone Grand Residences
Residential complex The Ozone Grand Residences
Residential complex The Ozone Grand Residences
Residential complex The Ozone Grand Residences
Residential complex The Ozone Grand Residences
Residential complex The Ozone Grand Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 518 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who it's Suitable For: Perfect for those who wish to combine a luxurious lifestyle with the tranquility of picturesque Phuket. The Ozone Grand Residences are ideal for family vacations, long-term living, or investment. About the Location: The complex …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
517.6
1,15M
Villa
517.6
1,15M – 1,36M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,08M
We offer a luxury vill with a panoramic view, a swimming pool, a parking. The residence features a kindergarten, a kids' club and a playground, a spa area and a fitness center, a cafe, a yoga area, a jogging track, a co-working area, a multifunctional room. Location and nearby infrastructur…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium in the Andaman City complex, located in the Choeng Thalei area (Phuket), just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two 7-storey buildings with a total area of ​​about 9.5000 m2 and only 311 apartments. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
3 real estate properties 3
luxurious apartments with a view of the lagoon and personal pools The project is located in the coastal strip in the very center of the elite district of Laguna, just a few minutes on foot from the famous Bang Tao. The complex of apartments is distinguished by amazing views of the sea an…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury residential complex with excellent infrastructure within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$261,615
Special offer before the start of sales: a new premium residential complex in the heart of one of the most popular areas of the island - Bang Tao. A first-class residential complex consists of a club house, 7 residential buildings, 2 parking lots. The spaces between the buildings are occupie…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex THE TITLE MODEVA
Residential complex THE TITLE MODEVA
Residential complex THE TITLE MODEVA
Residential complex THE TITLE MODEVA
Residential complex THE TITLE MODEVA
Residential complex THE TITLE MODEVA
Thalang, Thailand
from
$133,247
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Phuket - stylish condominium apartments, ideal for comfortable living and rental income! Fully furnished! 500 m to the beach! The Title Modeva is a new condominium in Phuket, offering stylish apartments with a modern design and a high level of …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Capri Residence
Residential complex Capri Residence
Residential complex Capri Residence
Residential complex Capri Residence
Residential complex Capri Residence
Residential complex Capri Residence
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$129,419
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 35–75 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for a combination of luxury, comfort, and profitable investments. About the location: The project is located 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, surrounded by elite infrastructure: shops, restaurants, spas, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0
142,885 – 164,053
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 75.0
285,770 – 351,543
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Residential complex AYANA Heights
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$221,912
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Hop straight off a plane and arrive in your own piece of paradise… Ayana Heights Seaview Residence near Layan Beach, Thalang, Phuket Ayana Heights Seaview Residence, a masterpiece of luxury living nestled along the captivating shores of Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Developed by the e…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,22M
Creating a closeness to nature, the single-storey pool villas have expansive spaces that flow freely from the courtyard to the spacious bedrooms and open onto the pool terrace with breathtaking lake views. The sloping roofs are artfully designed to allow natural light to flood in and elevate…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$112,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Start of sales of a new complex from the best developer in Phuket in the prestigious area of ​​Bangtao! Hurry up to leave a request to buy the best layouts at the very first prices. What does participation at the very start of sales of the project give: The very first prices The ability to …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$143,252
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Area 34–250 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious accommodation near the sea, as well as for investors looking for high-yield assets in a tourist area. This project attracts discerning buyers who value comfort and investment benefits. About the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.7 – 46.9
158,156 – 226,923
Apartment 2 rooms
67.3 – 93.8
309,781 – 439,663
Apartment 3 rooms
206.0 – 250.0
903,275 – 1,27M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$90,588
A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort. In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blen…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$706,168
This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush sur…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$112,370
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 7
Area 35–81 m²
18 real estate properties 18
To the sea: 250 m, Ready for move-in, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The project with 472 apartments is located 250 meters from Nai Yang Beach. The complex consists of several buildings and offers various types of units ranging from 30 to 100 sq.m. The architecture is aimed at comfort a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0 – 48.0
87,092 – 151,977
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 81.0
146,549 – 276,039
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years! A modern residential complex located within walking distance from the popular Bang Tao beach offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure. The complex consists of four buildings, includes 614 apartments, ranging from 40 m2 to 14…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,36M
A unique residential complex where every day is filled with serenity and comfort. Located in the prestigious area of ​​Phuket, it offers its residents an exclusive standard of living, combining closeness to nature, developed infrastructure and the highest service. Has its own beach club. It'…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Baan Mai Khao
Residential complex Baan Mai Khao
Residential complex Baan Mai Khao
Residential complex Baan Mai Khao
Residential complex Baan Mai Khao
Residential complex Baan Mai Khao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$350,807
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2015
Number of floors 5
Area 60–263 m²
32 real estate properties 32
50 m to the sea, Ready to move inAbout the complex:Premium complex in the northwest of Phuket, just 50 meters from one of the cleanest and most secluded beaches on the island. Ready for occupancy. The living area is spacious. The windows offer views of the pool, sea, city, mountains, and gar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 70.0
245,096 – 410,337
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0 – 134.0
294,735 – 620,496
Apartment 3 rooms
134.0 – 263.0
620,496 – 1,97M
Duplex
114.0 – 129.0
398,514 – 614,291
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$86,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 26–87 m²
326 real estate properties 326
Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 3 buildings on a site covering 8,765.2 sq.m with 511 units ranging from 26 to 105 sq.m. Types include studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments. The architecture harmoniously combines modern style and coziness. Spaces include a lobb…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0 – 39.0
95,257 – 151,806
Apartment 2 rooms
60.0 – 61.0
199,585 – 242,527
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0 – 87.0
298,471 – 352,903
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$350,925
The second phase of luxury apartments, located 50 meters from the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan, Phuket. The concept of the entire project is to create a residential space located among picturesque parks, gardens and lakes, so only 30% of the total land area is built up, and 70% remains for …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have dire…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$99,704
Finishing options Finished
The long-awaited start of sales in Bang Tao by the legendary developer Title! The Title Vivi Condominium is a new boutique project in the Bang Tao area, just 350 meters from the sea. There is potential here that is hard to ignore: Entry is 1.5 million baht lower than in Modeva an…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$462,247
The complex consists of 4 villas in the modern tropical style. swimming pool parking garden terraces Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Solar panels Smart security system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, close to beaches, s…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$443,256
Facilities and services: Lobby and bar Welcome corner 2 restaurants Meeting space with break out areas Gym and Spa Rooftop bar & pool bar Main swimming pool Kid pool & kid club conceirge 24-hour staff Room cervice Secuirty, CCTV, Wi-Fi Radisson Platinum for owners only Worldwide benefits an…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Skypark Elara Lakelands
Residential complex Skypark Elara Lakelands
Residential complex Skypark Elara Lakelands
Residential complex Skypark Elara Lakelands
Residential complex Skypark Elara Lakelands
Residential complex Skypark Elara Lakelands
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 57 m²
1 real estate property 1
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Skypark Elara Lakelands is perfect for families with children, investors, and those looking for a home for long-term residence or short-term rentals. The project is designed for those who value nature, comfort, and access to top-tier amenities. Loc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
287,282
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$629,076
Rungtiva Luxury Villas, the splendid privacy holiday home in the midst of glorious nature that combines luxury and coziness flawlessly. Idyllically located in a private area comprising 18 uniquely modern tropical 3-4 bedroom pool villas, and situated on 8,000 m2, with entirely convenient liv…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,28M
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. The complex features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 7 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 13…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$333,040
An elite residence located near the beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. The complex consists of 4 six-storey buildings and offers a wide range of luxury apartments with a modern design, providing a high level of comfort. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom to three-bedroo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex BAMBOO FOREST
Residential complex BAMBOO FOREST
Residential complex BAMBOO FOREST
Residential complex BAMBOO FOREST
Residential complex BAMBOO FOREST
Residential complex BAMBOO FOREST
Thalang, Thailand
from
$157,937
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Phuket - stylish apartments that perfectly combine comfort and affordability! Fully furnished! Bamboo Forest is an interesting option for those looking for housing in Phuket with an emphasis on ecology and comfort. This project can be attract…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$159,526
Finishing options Finished
A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have dire…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$170,546
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 37–74 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Condominium on the first line of secluded beachA new large-scale condominium project for 927 units is being built in one of the most interesting still undeveloped locations - near Knighton Beach.The place primarily attracts people seeking privacy, because here you will not see a crowd of tou…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0
179,957
Apartment 2 rooms
51.0 – 74.0
365,837
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Residential complex Serene condominium
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$653,847
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
The Site and Location The Site is an open area without forest or any big trees to minimalize the impact on the Nature during the Construction The Site is in the Yellow Zone, meaning less crowded and less dense habitation and allows for Condominium Surrounding Greenery i…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$131,458
This residential complex is an art space for comfortable living, where every detail is thought out to the smallest detail to create an atmosphere of luxury in the tropics. Embrace a unique living experience inspired by the peaceful charm of an art gallery, where thoughtfully crafted architec…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$200,718
A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital. Completion: first phase in June 2023, sec…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,40M
We offer exclusive spacious tropical villas with a view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$931,272
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 343–873 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it’s for: An ideal choice for families, luxury lifestyle lovers, and investors seeking high returns and comfortable living in the tropical paradise of Phuket. About the location: Situated near the picturesque Bang Tao Beach, the project offers easy acc…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Arise vibe
Residential complex Arise vibe
Residential complex Arise vibe
Residential complex Arise vibe
Residential complex Arise vibe
Residential complex Arise vibe
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$65,938
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Arise Vibe Phuket is a modern residential complex with 3 buildings of 7 floors, including an underground parking. A total of 411 units: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, including Plus variants, ranging from 28.85 to 91.62 sq.m. The complex offers a harmonious combination of modern archi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$865,509
We offer spacious villas and townhouses. Each house has a private garden, where a swimming pool can be built. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure Phuke…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Residence Prime Phase 2
Residential complex The Residence Prime Phase 2
Residential complex The Residence Prime Phase 2
Residential complex The Residence Prime Phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$648,001
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 352 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking a combination of seclusion and modern luxury in Phuket. Perfect for family vacations, long-term stays, and investment purchases. About the location: A prestigious location in the center of the island, just minutes…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
352.0
715,423 – 721,574
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas on the shores of Bang Tao Bay, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,29M
This exclusive complex has only five 2-storey villas with private swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. High quality materials and finishes create a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere. Freehold property. Payment plan: 2% - reservation 28% - signing the contract after 30 d…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$168,258
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Above Element is a uniquely designed condo complex that embodies a free lifestyle, wealth, stability and tranquility. It is like living in a tropical resort, with all the benefits of the beach nearby. A luxurious, secluded lifestyle in a developing area. Above Element is based on a sense of …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,23M
The project offers comfortable living in the villas with modern and functional space. The complex consists of 19 villas of 522-702 m2, featuring high ceilings, large balconies, outdoor swimming pools, parking spaces. There is also a security system for tranquil everyday life. Features: priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.
Residential complex Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.
Residential complex Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.
Residential complex Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.
Residential complex Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.
Residential complex Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$370,000
Finishing options Finished
Gardens of Eden is a luxury residential complex located on 15,000 m² of land on the beachfront of Layan Beach in Bang Tao. The complex comprises first-class residences harmoniously integrated into the natural landscape, where 70% of the land is dedicated to green parks, lakes, and landsca…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$816,307
A home surrounded by nature is the best place to relax and avoid the hustle and bustle of the city. Breathe in fresh air and abundant nature in a location near the Khao Phra Thaew forest area. The complex is surrounded by trees and a stream behind the project. Here, you'll find a variety of …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$361,005
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 349 m²
1 real estate property 1
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that includes only 77 meticulously designed units in harmony with nature, scheduled to be completed in August 2026. It offers a unique blend of architecture and natural aesthetics. The owner gets comprehen…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$91,312
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in an eco-friendly condominium in Phuket with a unique design and high living standards! This is an ideal apartment for those who value comfort and care about the environment. Installment available! Fully furnished! Just 300 meters to the beach! The Zero BangTao is the realization…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$269,824
The project is a unique mixed-use development located on one of Phuket's most beautiful beaches - Mai Khao. Spanning a total area of 88,000 m2, the project features a beachfront that stretches nearly 600 meters. The development boasts a 5-star hotel standard units with many facilities such a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$194,422
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 41–88 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new luxury project in Bang Tao from a reliable developer A modern luxury 8-storey condominium consisting of 164 apartments and 7 retail shops. There are 3 types of apartments available: 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and duplex 2 bedroom apartments. Full-height glass windows offer views of Laguna…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
206,365
Apartment 2 rooms
51.0 – 88.0
206,365 – 327,756
Condo
83.0
458,989
Association
Phuket Property Association
