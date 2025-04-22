  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,38M
19/05/2025
$1,38M
18/05/2025
$1,38M
17/05/2025
$1,39M
16/05/2025
$1,38M
14/05/2025
$1,39M
13/05/2025
$1,39M
11/05/2025
$1,39M
10/05/2025
$1,39M
09/05/2025
$1,39M
08/05/2025
$1,39M
07/05/2025
$1,38M
14/04/2025
$1,35M
13/04/2025
$1,36M
12/04/2025
$1,35M
11/04/2025
$1,36M
10/04/2025
$1,34M
09/04/2025
$1,36M
08/04/2025
$1,36M
07/04/2025
$1,37M
06/04/2025
$1,37M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 15929
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2313730
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

New exclusive complex of villas in a tropical style. Each has a swimming pool, garden and parking. The residential complex will be built in 2 phases:

  • Phase 1 with an area of 9948 m2 includes 5 type A villas, 3 type B villas, 1 type C villa
  • Phase 2 with an area of 8279 m2 includes 12 type C villas
Features of the flats
  • Type A - 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
  • Type B - 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
  • Type C - 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Naithon Beach - 9 km
  • Bangtao Beach - 14 km
  • nearest golf course - 2 km
  • international airport - 10 km

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$130,769
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$435,570
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Karon, Thailand
from
$122,709
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$129,132
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$450,289
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,38M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,180
The complex infrastructure: sports ground spa golf simulator meeting room underground parking lobby stores waterfalls kids' pools with slides jogging track lounge areas landscaped garden restaurant gym 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi kids' playground Construction start - Novembe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Cozy apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and other infrastructure, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Cozy apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and other infrastructure, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$132,023
A unique investment loan program for up to 50% of the cost of housing. Facilities of the complex: Lobby Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi Fitness Karaoke Room Movies Room Study Room Co-Working Space Laundry Room 24-Hour Security System Room type: fully furnished, fully fitted and bare shell. Loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with large plots, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with large plots, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$775,013
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 5 minutes Water park - 6 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Golf club - 15 minu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications