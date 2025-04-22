Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A unique investment loan program for up to 50% of the cost of housing. Facilities of the complex:
Lobby
Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi
Fitness
Karaoke Room
Movies Room
Study Room
Co-Working Space
Laundry Room
24-Hour Security System
Room type: fully furnished, fully fitted and bare shell.
Loca…
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.
The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court.
Location and nearby infrastructure
School - 5 minutes
Water park - 6 minutes
Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
Golf club - 15 minu…