Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand

New exclusive complex of villas in a tropical style. Each has a swimming pool, garden and parking. The residential complex will be built in 2 phases:

Phase 1 with an area of 9948 m2 includes 5 type A villas, 3 type B villas, 1 type C villa

Phase 2 with an area of 8279 m2 includes 12 type C villas

Type A - 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Type B - 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Type C - 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Naithon Beach - 9 km

Bangtao Beach - 14 km

nearest golf course - 2 km

international airport - 10 km

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure