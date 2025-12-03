  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
12
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$760,420
We offer single-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. The complex has 4 types of villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms (each with a bathroom), swimming pools of 9.5x3.8 or 10x4 m. The residence features a large communal garden and around-the-clock security. Villas a…
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$854,309
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Bosch appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 12 minute…
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,29M
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes B…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
TRANIO
Residential complex The Residence Prime Phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$648,001
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 352 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking a combination of seclusion and modern luxury in Phuket. Perfect for family vacations, long-term stays, and investment purchases. About the location: A prestigious location in the center of the island, just minutes…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
352.0
715,423 – 721,574
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,01M
We offer villas with 15-meter-long swimming pools, jacuzzis, large terraces, lush gardens, panoramic views of the mountains. The residence features a communal garden, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings in the ope…
TRANIO
Residential complex Siamese Bangtao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$81,349
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
600 m to the sea, Pet-friendly, Reliable developer About the complex: The Siamese Bangtao Condominium in the Cherng Thalay area of Phuket offers 95 units in a 7-story building. The project combines modern design with high-quality construction from Thailand's leading developers. Unique amenit…
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
Udomo
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the well-known international school, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$757,186
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minute walk from the best international school in Phuke…
TRANIO
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$440,969
We offer villas of three types (2, 3 and 4 bedrooms) with roof-top gardens and mineral swimming pools. The residence features video surveillance, a spa center, a yoga studio and a sauna, a cafe and a restaurant, a multifunctional room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surr…
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$904,141
We offer villas featuring salt-water swimming pools with a jacuzzi, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in furniture Fully equipped kitchen Solar panels Air conditioning Wi-Fi Underground water tank Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 6.9 km (12 minu…
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$706,168
We offer villas with a swimming pool 12х4.5 m and a landscaped garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. The combination of wind, light, wood, and a lush green space creates a majestic surrounding for relaxation, comfort, meditation and creativity. The interior design capture…
TRANIO
Residential complex Arise Vibe is a modern condominium in the Thalang area.
Residential complex Arise Vibe is a modern condominium in the Thalang area.
Thalang, Thailand
from
$83,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A stylish residential complex in the Thalang district from a Thai developer with 15 years of construction experience. The project offers stylish and comfortable apartments with thoughtful layouts, located in a quiet and green area. Residents will enjoy a swimming pool, fitness area, and c…
Smart Home
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$154,179
Finishing options Finished
Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We have successfully developed this villa project suitable for long-term stay in pure Japanese style of simplicity, the minimalism of Japanese style and the pure nature of Phuket are the combination methods we have all been looking for.…
Udomo
