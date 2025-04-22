  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$229,921
14/04/2025
$228,501
13/04/2025
$228,636
12/04/2025
$227,469
11/04/2025
$229,764
10/04/2025
$226,204
09/04/2025
$229,169
08/04/2025
$228,628
07/04/2025
$230,498
06/04/2025
$230,520
05/04/2025
$229,863
04/04/2025
$231,381
03/04/2025
$235,516
02/04/2025
$235,951
01/04/2025
$236,472
31/03/2025
$236,638
30/03/2025
$236,573
29/03/2025
$237,533
28/03/2025
$237,699
27/03/2025
$237,775
26/03/2025
$236,787
;
20
ID: 25109
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2426720
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

The community offers 12 private one-storey villas, a gated community with controlled access and an internal road, 2 automatic gates for entry and exit. It is located among national parks and lush jungle.

Construction period: 8 months.

Features of the flats

Light tones in the interior design and panoramic windows create a feeling of spaciousness. The living room impresses with its soaring ceilings, reaching 5 meters at the highest point, while the standard floor height is 2.7 meters. This combination of natural light, open space and elegant design makes the villa even more spacious and attractive, offering the perfect balance of comfort and coziness.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Phuket international airport - 3 km
  • Naithon beach - 2.9 km
  • Bang Tao beach - 7.5 km

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$165,535
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to beaches, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$2,86M
Residential complex Banyan Tree
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,50M
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden phase 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$141,853
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$217,625
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$229,921
