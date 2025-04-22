Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

The community offers 12 private one-storey villas, a gated community with controlled access and an internal road, 2 automatic gates for entry and exit. It is located among national parks and lush jungle.

Construction period: 8 months.

Features of the flats

Light tones in the interior design and panoramic windows create a feeling of spaciousness. The living room impresses with its soaring ceilings, reaching 5 meters at the highest point, while the standard floor height is 2.7 meters. This combination of natural light, open space and elegant design makes the villa even more spacious and attractive, offering the perfect balance of comfort and coziness.

Phuket international airport - 3 km

Naithon beach - 2.9 km

Bang Tao beach - 7.5 km

Location and nearby infrastructure