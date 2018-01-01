New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand

The project is located in a favourable resort location. It is a seven storey building overlooking a tranquil lagoon with 1-2 bedroom apartments.

The building is part of a large complex with shopping centres, golf club, park, health centres, event venues, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-2 balconies. Some apartments have a small garden.

Free membership to The Sanctuary Club (privileges and discounts at all resorts and hotel groups worldwide) is available.

Leasehold and freehold properties available for purchase.

Payment Plan:

Booking - 100k baht

After contract signing - 20%

During construction - 60%

After construction -20%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the prestigious Laguna tourist area which is popular for its luxury hotels, restaurants, shops, boutiques, markets, spas.

The integrated resort mega complex Laguna Phuket began construction some 30 years ago and is now a symbol of luxury living in Phuket. The name has long been a household name, and the word Laguna itself denotes not only a certain part of the island, but also a certain lifestyle.

Property prices in Laguna are higher than the Phuket average ones, but the mark-up is justified as the area is not only positioned as premium, but also makes every effort to live up to this status.

A 15-minute walk from the project is Bang Tao Beach. The main tourist street of Boat Avenue is also close by. Phuket's historic centre is a 30-minute drive away and Phuket International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.