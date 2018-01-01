  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand

New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€179,244
;
6
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located in a favourable resort location. It is a seven storey building overlooking a tranquil lagoon with 1-2 bedroom apartments.

The building is part of a large complex with shopping centres, golf club, park, health centres, event venues, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-2 balconies. Some apartments have a small garden.

Free membership to The Sanctuary Club (privileges and discounts at all resorts and hotel groups worldwide) is available.

Leasehold and freehold properties available for purchase.

Payment Plan:

  • Booking - 100k baht
  • After contract signing - 20%
  • During construction - 60%
  • After construction -20%
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the prestigious Laguna tourist area which is popular for its luxury hotels, restaurants, shops, boutiques, markets, spas.

The integrated resort mega complex Laguna Phuket began construction some 30 years ago and is now a symbol of luxury living in Phuket. The name has long been a household name, and the word Laguna itself denotes not only a certain part of the island, but also a certain lifestyle.

Property prices in Laguna are higher than the Phuket average ones, but the mark-up is justified as the area is not only positioned as premium, but also makes every effort to live up to this status.

A 15-minute walk from the project is Bang Tao Beach. The main tourist street of Boat Avenue is also close by. Phuket's historic centre is a 30-minute drive away and Phuket International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex THE LINE VIBE premium-klassa
Chatuchak Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€110,916
Residential complex Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€204,429
Residential complex Mulberry Grove
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€349,210
Residential complex Andamaya
Phuket, Thailand
from
€638,625
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€619,789
You are viewing
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€179,244
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from
€522,207
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation! In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time. PLUSES OF LCD: - Large pool - Club - Parking - Garden - Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Cleaning service Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€127,342
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room, a gym, a garden and a terrace, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from a shopping mall, close to a metro station.
Residential complex Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€116,806
Agency: TRANIO
The complex is surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil atmosphere. The project includes apartments with access to the pool, family lofts with swimming pools or spacious villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms and swimming pools. A special feature is the terraces in the apartments have a Japanese garden in the style of ZEN. Each house has a high-quality Italian kitchen and Japanese furniture. Guaranteed yield of 6% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure Not only is the project close to all amenities, but it is also surrounded by a host of 4 and 5-star hotels, beaches, golf courses and luxury luxury homes. Layan and Bang Tao beaches are only a short walk away, while Surin and Knighton beaches are a little further. Airport: 20 mins. Boat Avenue: 5 mins (shops, famous restaurants, spas, beauty salons) Porto de Phuket Mall: 5 mins Blue Tree Waterpark: 12 min Famous Clubs: 6-12 mins ( Catch Club, Layan Beach Lodge, Xana Beach Club) International schools: 10-25 min ( UWC, BIS, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Realting.com
Go