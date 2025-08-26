  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
$160,000
8
ID: 28073
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have direct access to shared or private pools.

Complex Management - Radisson Hotel Group:

  • Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest and most dynamic hotel operators.
  • The Radisson portfolio includes nine brands and more than 1,500 hotels in 114 countries. For over 60 years, the company has been serving the hospitality industry, focusing on personalization and unique guest experiences.
  • Radisson hotel management guarantees a high level of service and a stable income for investors.
  • The complex will feature a 70/30 rental pool system, with the option for owners to occupy their apartments independently. Radisson also offers its own loyalty program with exclusive rates and privileges for members.

The project features modern engineering solutions, including smart home systems, panoramic windows, soundproofing, fireproof doors, fire suppression systems, a Japanese water purification system, private water heaters, underground parking, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location boasts well-developed infrastructure: nearby are golf courses, spas, international restaurants, sports clubs, and the Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping areas. Phuket International Airport is approximately a 30-minute drive away.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Ground-floor restaurant
  • Rooftop restaurant with bar
  • Rooftop fitness area
  • Coworking space and lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Water sports and equipment rental
  • Playground for all ages
  • Water park and kids' club with entertainment
  • Mini-disco, quests, and master classes

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$160,000
