Residential complex Luxury resort complex 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The exclusive complex will consist of several clusters.
Andaman Riviera by Radisson Individuals is a condo hotel managed by the world famous Radisson hotel group, which opens this year. Completion date: 4th quarter of 2023.
Minimum price (studio 33.67 m2 in Leasehold) - $165,000.
Estimated rental income is $15,000 per year with 67% occupancy. Annual rental income on investment is 8.8%.
Payback – 5.5 years, taking into account the increase in value by the end of delivery, capitalization of 4.9% per year and rental yield.
Installment options: 50% first payment and monthly payments of 25%, 15%, 10%.
5% discount with 100% payment.
Andaman Boutique Residences - spacious three-bedroom apartments from 218 to 302 m2 with a private pool, terrace, BBQ area in each room. Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.
Minimum entry price (3 bedrooms 218.2 m2 in Leasehold) - $774,390.
Estimated rental yield is $66,300 with a calm scenario and 65% occupancy. Annual rental return on investment is 8%.
Installment options: first payment 35%, then installments for 2 years (10%, 15%, 15%, 15%, 10%).Facilities and equipment in the house
Bang Tao is the most developed area in Phuket, including 7 km of sandy beaches, supermarkets and restaurants, sports infrastructure, beach clubs, theme and water parks. In just 30 minutes you can reach the airport.