  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Luxury resort complex 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Luxury resort complex 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$301,731
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27042
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2331538
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The exclusive complex will consist of several clusters.

Andaman Riviera by Radisson Individuals is a condo hotel managed by the world famous Radisson hotel group, which opens this year. Completion date: 4th quarter of 2023.

Minimum price (studio 33.67 m2 in Leasehold) - $165,000.

Estimated rental income is $15,000 per year with 67% occupancy. Annual rental income on investment is 8.8%.

Payback – 5.5 years, taking into account the increase in value by the end of delivery, capitalization of 4.9% per year and rental yield.

Installment options: 50% first payment and monthly payments of 25%, 15%, 10%.

5% discount with 100% payment.

Andaman Boutique Residences - spacious three-bedroom apartments from 218 to 302 m2 with a private pool, terrace, BBQ area in each room. Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.

Minimum entry price (3 bedrooms 218.2 m2 in Leasehold) - $774,390.

Estimated rental yield is $66,300 with a calm scenario and 65% occupancy. Annual rental return on investment is 8%.

Installment options: first payment 35%, then installments for 2 years (10%, 15%, 15%, 15%, 10%).

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Natural large format marble
  • Eco-friendly wall panels
  • Moisture-resistant plaster Terraco
  • Wide format porcelain tiles with anti-slip effect
  • Partitions made of solid slabs
  • Galvanized, fireproof doors
  • Stone countertop
  • Two air conditioners
  • Boiler in every apartment
Infrastructure
  • Restaurants, bars, cafes and bakery
  • Swimming pools
  • Kindergarten, kids club and playground
  • Co-working and conference room
  • Laundry
  • Car rental and excursions
  • Yoga, fitness, gyms, sports equipment
  • Cinema, bowling, billiards
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is the most developed area in Phuket, including 7 km of sandy beaches, supermarkets and restaurants, sports infrastructure, beach clubs, theme and water parks. In just 30 minutes you can reach the airport.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex La Belle De Rawai Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$133,968
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$405,741
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$895,000
Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$580,841
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$273,251
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury resort complex 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$301,731
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure 250 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$250,026
New complex on the sunset beach of Rawai from a reliable developer, the previous project of which was sold out in half an hour! The architecture of the project will be done in the Italian style. Use of high-quality materials and construction technologies. Spacious balconies and terraces with…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$55,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 24–76 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Cloud Condominium received the Best Affordable Condominium on the East Coast of Thailand in 2016 at the Thailand Property Awards. Located 80 meters from the prestigious Pratumnak hill with a cozy beach, just a 5-minute walk from the condominium, and includes 161 elegant apartments on 20 …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$439,960
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the beach
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications