Residential complex Luxury resort complex 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The exclusive complex will consist of several clusters.

Andaman Riviera by Radisson Individuals is a condo hotel managed by the world famous Radisson hotel group, which opens this year. Completion date: 4th quarter of 2023.

Minimum price (studio 33.67 m2 in Leasehold) - $165,000.

Estimated rental income is $15,000 per year with 67% occupancy. Annual rental income on investment is 8.8%.

Payback – 5.5 years, taking into account the increase in value by the end of delivery, capitalization of 4.9% per year and rental yield.

Installment options: 50% first payment and monthly payments of 25%, 15%, 10%.

5% discount with 100% payment.

Andaman Boutique Residences - spacious three-bedroom apartments from 218 to 302 m2 with a private pool, terrace, BBQ area in each room. Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.

Minimum entry price (3 bedrooms 218.2 m2 in Leasehold) - $774,390.

Estimated rental yield is $66,300 with a calm scenario and 65% occupancy. Annual rental return on investment is 8%.

Installment options: first payment 35%, then installments for 2 years (10%, 15%, 15%, 15%, 10%).

Natural large format marble

Eco-friendly wall panels

Moisture-resistant plaster Terraco

Wide format porcelain tiles with anti-slip effect

Partitions made of solid slabs

Galvanized, fireproof doors

Stone countertop

Two air conditioners

Boiler in every apartment

Restaurants, bars, cafes and bakery

Swimming pools

Kindergarten, kids club and playground

Co-working and conference room

Laundry

Car rental and excursions

Yoga, fitness, gyms, sports equipment

Cinema, bowling, billiards

Facilities and equipment in the houseInfrastructureLocation and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is the most developed area in Phuket, including 7 km of sandy beaches, supermarkets and restaurants, sports infrastructure, beach clubs, theme and water parks. In just 30 minutes you can reach the airport.