Residential complex SKYPARK ELARA

Si Sunthon, Thailand
$266,465
10
ID: 22466
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Invest in a unique residential complex that combines luxury, nature and high profitability!
Yields up to 8%!
The projected growth is 10-15% per year!
Installments available!
Skypark Elara Lakelands is an exclusive residential complex in the famous Laguna Phuket, created for those who seek harmony with nature. The project consists of three buildings, each of which has seven floors and 220 spacious apartments ranging from 54 to 181 sq.m. The complex is located among themed areas such as hills, gardens, forests and lakes, connected by a 15 km long network of trails. Enjoy luxurious amenities including rooftop infinity pools, fitness centers and a private beach club.
Facilities: infinity pools on roofs, fitness centers, private beach club, barbecue area and garden gazebos, covered parking and security, tropical garden and communal pool.
Location:
Located just 2,000 metres from the beach and next to Asia’s largest integrated resort, Laguna Phuket, the complex offers scenic views of lagoons and forests.
14 km from the airport and 6 km from the best international schools;
Shuttle service provides convenient access to the sea and main attractions;
Excellent transport links make this place ideal for a comfortable life and rest.
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

You are viewing
