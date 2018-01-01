Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities.
In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction.
The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, and duplexes.Features of the flats Interior space
Studios: kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony.
One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony.
Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom.
Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms.
Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, and lounge.
Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology.Facilities and equipment in the house
Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground.Advantages
Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption.
Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years.
Options for investment programs:
Rental income - 5%
Number of years - 3
1st payment: 50%
2nd payment: 20%
3rd payment: 20%
4th payment: 10%
Rental income - 5%
Number of years - 3
1st payment: 5%
12 monthly payments: 20% - the sum of all payments minus the reservation fee
Last payment: 75%
Rental Pool Program
You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options:
1st payment: 100%
1st payment: 50%
2nd payment: 20%
3rd payment: 20%
4th payment: 10%
Estimated payment terms: