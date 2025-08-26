  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.

Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$99,684
4
ID: 28016
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The long-awaited start of sales in Bang Tao by the legendary developer Title!

The Title Vivi Condominium is a new boutique project in the Bang Tao area, just 350 meters from the sea.

There is potential here that is hard to ignore:

  • Entry is 1.5 million baht lower than in Modeva and Legendary
  • This means that in a year and a half, according to the same trend, the increase will be at least +1.5 million baht (30–60%)
  • Or from 15% of passive income in rent (long-term contracts from 1,200 USD/month)


Uniqueness:

  • Entry is lower than competitors at the start - guaranteed increase
  • Boutique format - comfort and liquidity
  • Management from the developer - stable rent and service

The complex consists of one 8-story building, a total of 186 apartments - one-bedroom apartments with an area from 28 m2 to 52 m2.

Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as well as the elite Laguna Golf Club.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen and large windows create a comfortable space with views of greenery and landscapes.

The Title Vivi is attractive for both personal residence and investment.
All apartments have a separate bedroom. There are no studios, and there are no large 2-3-bedroom units either.

Layouts and prices:

  • 1BR S (27 sq.m. - 28 sq.m.) - 66 units, price from 3.16 - 4.15 million THB
  • 1BR M (29 sq.m. - 30 sq.m.) - 83 units, price from 3.47 - 4.46 million THB
  • 1BR+ (46 sq.m. - 52 sq.m.) - 32 units, price from 5.6 - 7.84 million THB

Down payment 25%
No interest installments until the end of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

  • Infrastructure:
  • Rooftop pool
  • Lobby
  • Coworking
  • Fitness
  • Cafe
  • SPA area
  • Parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Agency
TRANIO
Agency
Tumanov Group
