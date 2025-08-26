Residential complex Pre - Sale! Luxurious BOUTIQUE PROJECT - The Title Vivi in ​​Bang Tao area.

The long-awaited start of sales in Bang Tao by the legendary developer Title!
The Title Vivi Condominium is a new boutique project in the Bang Tao area, just 350 meters from the sea.
There is potential here that is hard to ignore:
Uniqueness:
The complex consists of one 8-story building, a total of 186 apartments - one-bedroom apartments with an area from 28 m2 to 52 m2.
Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as well as the elite Laguna Golf Club.
The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen and large windows create a comfortable space with views of greenery and landscapes.
The Title Vivi is attractive for both personal residence and investment.
All apartments have a separate bedroom. There are no studios, and there are no large 2-3-bedroom units either.
Layouts and prices:
Down payment 25%
No interest installments until the end of construction.
Completion date: Q4 2027.
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.