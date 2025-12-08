  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Khlok
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Pa Khlok, Thailand

Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Show all Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Thalang, Thailand
from
$662,822
Finishing options Finished
Blue Canyon Heights Condos is a new residence project set in the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club, conveniently situated near Phuket International Airport and North Phuket beaches such as Mai Khao, Nai Yang, and Nai Thon. This project comprises of 10 low-rise buildings tucked amidst the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Show all Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$80,473
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 25–123 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living with children due to its proximity to schools, shops, and restaurants. The prices in the area are quite affordable, making it attractive for permanent living on the island. About the location: The c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.0 – 37.0
89,002 – 140,250
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0 – 63.0
219,293 – 261,461
Apartment 3 rooms
119.0 – 123.0
432,588 – 503,019
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$3,92M
We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Marina - 5 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular lands…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$154,179
Finishing options Finished
Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We have successfully developed this villa project suitable for long-term stay in pure Japanese style of simplicity, the minimalism of Japanese style and the pure nature of Phuket are the combination methods we have all been looking for.…
Agency
Udomo
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$881,939
These three-story luxury villas offer exceptional comfort and privacy. Here you'll find a unique living experience of spacious living featuring a master suite with a long infinity pool that frames stunning sea and mangrove forest vistas - immersing you in nature’s beauty at every turn. It is…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$71,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Stylish residential complex in the Talang area from a Thai developer with 15 years of construction experience. The project offers stylish and comfortable apartments with a well-thought-out layout, located in a quiet and green area. Residents will have access to a swimming pool, a fitness …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Show all Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$81,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 8
Area 31–67 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and modern lifestyle with high comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy all the benefits of living in Phuket, whether for permanent residence or investment. About…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.4 – 37.4
89,730 – 112,478
Apartment 2 rooms
66.5
201,329
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Show all Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$86,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 26–112 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments at affordable prices in a complex with rich infrastructureA new project from a proven developer.It consists of six seven-storey buildings with 814 apartments.A choice of single and double apartments with an area of 30 to 60 square meters.One of the advantages of the project is a r…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0
92,303
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
233,805
Apartment 3 rooms
112.0
415,363
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Show all Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments. This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenie…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$616,432
A tropical sanctuary of serenity, the residence is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts sensational views of the Andaman Sea. Comprised of 28 private pool villas of up to 5 bedroom configurations, each villa is a masterpiece that will delight elite investors, discerning retirees and afflu…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Show all Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$94,384
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Realting.com
Go