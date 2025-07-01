Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket

This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush surroundings. The villas boast contemporary architecture and tasteful interiors, creating inviting spaces for residents. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the project provides a serene and tranquil ambiance, allowing residents to escape into a private oasis in one of Thailand's most coveted destinations.

Features

infinity pool

tropical garden

terraces

garage

Construction start - March, 2024.

Modern kitchen with an island, including hob, hood, oven, microwave, sink and washing machine.

Air conditioning

Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 5 minutes

International school - 5 minutes

Porto de Phuket - 10 minutes

Laguna Phuket - 15 minutes

Bang Tao Beach - 20 minutes

Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure