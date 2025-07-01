  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket

Thalang, Thailand
20
ID: 23221
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414788
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush surroundings. The villas boast contemporary architecture and tasteful interiors, creating inviting spaces for residents. Surrounded by tropical greenery, the project provides a serene and tranquil ambiance, allowing residents to escape into a private oasis in one of Thailand's most coveted destinations.

Features

  • infinity pool
  • tropical garden
  • terraces
  • garage

Construction start - March, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Modern kitchen with an island, including hob, hood, oven, microwave, sink and washing machine.
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 5 minutes
  • International school - 5 minutes
  • Porto de Phuket - 10 minutes
  • Laguna Phuket - 15 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 20 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

