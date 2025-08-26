  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Arise Vibe complex in Thalang area.

Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Arise Vibe complex in Thalang area.

Thalang, Thailand
from
$121,000
7
ID: 27988
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Stylish residential complex in the Talang area from a Thai developer with 15 years of construction experience.

The project offers stylish and comfortable apartments with a well-thought-out layout, located in a quiet and green area. Residents will have access to a swimming pool, a fitness area and cozy common areas, creating a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere for living.

The first phase includes 3 buildings and a club house with a total of 411 apartments - studios, apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, ranging from 26 m2 to 78 m2.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Shuttle to Bang Tao Beach (8.8 km)
  • Swimming pools 60 meters
  • Gyms
  • Coworking
  • Children's room
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Yoga studio
  • Parking
  • Charging stations
  • Shopping center for residents
  • Treadmill
  • Garden and relaxation area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Arise Vibe complex in Thalang area.
Thalang, Thailand
from
$121,000
