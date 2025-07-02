  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Bang Tao Villas

Si Sunthon, Thailand
4
Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Phuket Province
  Region
    Thalang
  City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, green energy, and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreational areas, entertainment, and business event venues.


The complex's concept is designed for short—and long-term living and to maximize the return on investment from renting. Unique solutions to optimize space through transformer furniture, resource conservation, and innovative technologies will provide a high level of comfort, as well as high demand among tourists, along with a stable cash flow for investors, which implies a guaranteed return of 5%.


Layouts of two-story villas

  • 3-bedroom villa - 431 m² / Price from $620,500


Furniture & Appliances

  • 3-bedroom villa - from $41,000


According to the wishes, it is possible to create an individual interior design.



Infrastructure of the complex


Business HUB

  • Commercial space
  • Office
  • Bank branch
  • Conference hall
  • Co-working
  • Café


Gastronomic HUB

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee house
  • Bakery
  • Bar


Entertainment HUB

  • Pet zone
  • Family & Kids Club
  • Outdoor spaces
  • 9 swimming pools


Wellness HUB

  • Gym
  • Sauna
  • Yoga
  • SPA


The Bang Tao area on Phuket Island in Thailand is known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and luxury resorts. It is a quiet place, ideal for a relaxing vacation away from the hustle and bustle. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches on the island, with white sand and the warm waters of the Andaman Sea. The area is also home to luxury resorts offering various services and activities such as spa treatments, high-end restaurants, and water-based activities such as diving and snorkeling. Bang Tao is also known for its verdant forests and picturesque hills, creating great walking and photography opportunities.

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

