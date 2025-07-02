Residential complex Bang Tao Villas

Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, green energy, and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreational areas, entertainment, and business event venues.



The complex's concept is designed for short—and long-term living and to maximize the return on investment from renting. Unique solutions to optimize space through transformer furniture, resource conservation, and innovative technologies will provide a high level of comfort, as well as high demand among tourists, along with a stable cash flow for investors, which implies a guaranteed return of 5%.



Layouts of two-story villas

3-bedroom villa - 431 m² / Price from $620,500



Furniture & Appliances

3-bedroom villa - from $41,000



According to the wishes, it is possible to create an individual interior design.





Infrastructure of the complex



Business HUB

Commercial space

Office

Bank branch

Conference hall

Co-working

Café



Gastronomic HUB

Restaurants

Coffee house

Bakery

Bar



Entertainment HUB

Pet zone

Family & Kids Club

Outdoor spaces

9 swimming pools



Wellness HUB

Gym

Sauna

Yoga

SPA



The Bang Tao area on Phuket Island in Thailand is known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and luxury resorts. It is a quiet place, ideal for a relaxing vacation away from the hustle and bustle. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches on the island, with white sand and the warm waters of the Andaman Sea. The area is also home to luxury resorts offering various services and activities such as spa treatments, high-end restaurants, and water-based activities such as diving and snorkeling. Bang Tao is also known for its verdant forests and picturesque hills, creating great walking and photography opportunities.