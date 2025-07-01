  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
13
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms.

Features:

  • terrace
  • swimming pool
  • parking
  • elevator
  • outdoor lounge area
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • International school - 7 minutes
  • Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$821,448
Residential complex VIP KARON
Karon, Thailand
from
$101,916
Residential complex Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,59M
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$285,964
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Lakeview Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,410
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$218,572
We offer townhouses with a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains. The residence features a 25-meter-long swimming pool, a covered barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, a parking. Completion June of 2024. Features of the flats Ground floor: a spacio…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,31M
The Tales is the one-of-a-kind collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools in the most coveted location in Phuket. Features: spacious luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and private swimming pools outdoor lounge areas by the pool spacious living-dining areas with fully equipped kitc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,40M
51 villas in ultra luxury and Balinese signature design with the land size starts from 852 - 2036 m2 and built-up size starts from 500 m2. Sinking fund 100,000 THB (one time payment ). Monthly common area management fee 20 THB/sqm including 24-hour security, garbage collection, common Electr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications