Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand

We offer townhouses with a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains.
The residence features a 25-meter-long swimming pool, a covered barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, a parking.
Completion June of 2024.
Features of the flats
Ground floor: a spacio…
The Tales is the one-of-a-kind collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools in the most coveted location in Phuket.
Features:
spacious luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and private swimming pools
outdoor lounge areas by the pool
spacious living-dining areas with fully equipped kitc…
51 villas in ultra luxury and Balinese signature design with the land size starts from 852 - 2036 m2 and built-up size starts from 500 m2.
Sinking fund 100,000 THB (one time payment ). Monthly common area management fee 20 THB/sqm including 24-hour security, garbage collection, common Electr…