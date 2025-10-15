Residential complex Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Botanica Hythe is a premium vertical villa residential complex located in an exclusive area of ​​Phuket.

The project embodies a philosophy of secluded luxury, with private pools, terraces, and panoramic views of the lake, mountains, and golf courses.

Botanica Hythe offers a new level of club living with the amenities of a five-star hotel: a spacious clubhouse, a wellness spa, a fitness center, a restaurant, a kids' club, and a landscaped garden with cascading pools.

The complex consists of four six-story buildings, with a total of 276 units – apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1), three (3+1) bedrooms, and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 60 sq m to 217 sq m.

All apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in furniture, a fully equipped kitchen, and premium bathroom fixtures. Each residence features air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious terraces.

Buyers can enjoy a full furniture package from the developer, allowing them to move in immediately.

Rental Pool Program.

Layouts and Prices:

1BR (60 sq m) - Price from 10,800,000 ฿

2BR (90 sq m) - Price from 17,200,000 ฿

3BR (127 sq m - 217 sq m) - Price from 24,290,000 ฿

Downpayment 35%

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

Cascading pools

Landscaped garden

Wellness spa

Fitness center

Restaurants

Kids' club

Lounge area

Landscaping walkways

Clubhouse

Play areas

24/7 security

Botanica Hythe is located in the Layan | Bang Tao area, one of the most prestigious and convenient areas for permanent residence.

Within a 10-minute radius are HEI and HeadStart International School, Bangkok Hospital Clinic and Laguna Wellness, Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping malls, and Villa Market and Tesco Lotus supermarkets.

