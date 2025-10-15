  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
$328,000
13
ID: 32709
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Botanica Hythe is a premium vertical villa residential complex located in an exclusive area of ​​Phuket.

The project embodies a philosophy of secluded luxury, with private pools, terraces, and panoramic views of the lake, mountains, and golf courses.

Botanica Hythe offers a new level of club living with the amenities of a five-star hotel: a spacious clubhouse, a wellness spa, a fitness center, a restaurant, a kids' club, and a landscaped garden with cascading pools.

The complex consists of four six-story buildings, with a total of 276 units – apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1), three (3+1) bedrooms, and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 60 sq m to 217 sq m.

All apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in furniture, a fully equipped kitchen, and premium bathroom fixtures. Each residence features air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious terraces.

Buyers can enjoy a full furniture package from the developer, allowing them to move in immediately.

Rental Pool Program.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (60 sq m) - Price from 10,800,000 ฿
  • 2BR (90 sq m) - Price from 17,200,000 ฿
  • 3BR (127 sq m - 217 sq m) - Price from 24,290,000 ฿

Downpayment 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Cascading pools
  • Landscaped garden
  • Wellness spa
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurants
  • Kids' club
  • Lounge area
  • Landscaping walkways
  • Clubhouse
  • Play areas
  • 24/7 security

Botanica Hythe is located in the Layan | Bang Tao area, one of the most prestigious and convenient areas for permanent residence.

Within a 10-minute radius are HEI and HeadStart International School, Bangkok Hospital Clinic and Laguna Wellness, Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping malls, and Villa Market and Tesco Lotus supermarkets.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

