  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand

Sakhu, Thailand
from
$95,506
14/04/2025
$95,088
13/04/2025
$95,143
12/04/2025
$94,658
11/04/2025
$95,613
10/04/2025
$94,132
09/04/2025
$95,366
08/04/2025
$95,140
07/04/2025
$95,919
06/04/2025
$95,928
05/04/2025
$95,654
04/04/2025
$96,286
03/04/2025
$98,006
02/04/2025
$98,188
01/04/2025
$98,405
31/03/2025
$98,473
30/03/2025
$98,446
29/03/2025
$98,846
28/03/2025
$98,915
27/03/2025
$98,947
26/03/2025
$98,535
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20858
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2355215
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

About the complex

The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types:

  • 28 m² — 1 bedroom
  • 35 m² — 1 bedroom
  • 55 m² — 2 bedrooms
  • 113 m2 - 3 bedrooms
Extra opportunities

Payment plan:

  • 25% - upon booking
  • 25% - during construction
  • 25% - upon commissioning of the project
  • 25% - after project delivery
Facilities and equipment in the house

The residence has swimming pools and jacuzzis, a BBQ area, a children's playground, a gym and a spa complex, a business lounge and a coworking area, a bar, a cafe, a theater and karaoke, a games area, parking and a laundry.

Advantages

Reliable developer

The company has existed since 1989 — during its formation it was engaged in landscape design, and now it successfully applies this experience in the improvement of its facilities. Since 2011, he has successfully implemented 5 large-scale resort projects on the island, another one is being completed — it was sold out in 20 minutes.

Turnkey apartments are presented in high-quality finishing with high ceilings and panoramic windows, and furniture and basic household appliances are included in the price.

Convenient location relative to the airport and developed infrastructure make the complex attractive for renting to tourists.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nai Yang Beach is a secluded picturesque place on the northwest coast of Phuket, where there are no waves at all. Here you can hide in the forest under tall trees or go to the shore of a semicircular bay with yachts and white sand.

The beach is located on the territory of Sirinat National Park, not far from the international airport, which can be reached on foot along the coastline.

Thanks to the unique combination of nature, entertainment and comfort away from the flow of tourists, Nai Yang is becoming an attractive place to buy a home.

  • Nai Yang Beach - 400 m
  • Sirinat National Park - 600 m
  • Airport - 2 km
  • Nai Thon Beach - 5 km

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex 777 Beach Condo
Thalang, Thailand
from
$35,640
Residential complex The Element
Kamala, Thailand
from
$95,348
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$343,091
Residential complex Hennessy Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$262,936
Residential complex Sudara Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$264,498
You are viewing
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$95,506
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Nonthaburi Province, Thailand
from
$1,11M
The residence features a club, a gym, a salt-water swimming pool and a kids' pool, a barbecue area, landscaped green areas, a jogging path, a children's playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 1 km from a metro station and 3.7 km from a highway
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$72,056
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 29–96 m²
22 real estate objects 22
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family living and for long-term and short-term rentals. About the location: The strategic location in the Rawai area provides a cozy atmosphere and easy access to the picturesque corners of Phuket, as well a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex ASHTON RESIDENCE 41
Residential complex ASHTON RESIDENCE 41
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$483,502
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to purchase a two-level duplex in a luxury condominium! Income from 5%! The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees high demand for rentals! Ashton Residence 41 is a new low-rise luxury condominium located in Phrom Pong, offering elegant design, great …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications