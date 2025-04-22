Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types:

28 m² — 1 bedroom

35 m² — 1 bedroom

55 m² — 2 bedrooms

113 m2 - 3 bedrooms

Extra opportunities

Payment plan:

25% - upon booking

25% - during construction

25% - upon commissioning of the project

25% - after project delivery

Facilities and equipment in the house

The residence has swimming pools and jacuzzis, a BBQ area, a children's playground, a gym and a spa complex, a business lounge and a coworking area, a bar, a cafe, a theater and karaoke, a games area, parking and a laundry.

Advantages

Reliable developer

The company has existed since 1989 — during its formation it was engaged in landscape design, and now it successfully applies this experience in the improvement of its facilities. Since 2011, he has successfully implemented 5 large-scale resort projects on the island, another one is being completed — it was sold out in 20 minutes.

Turnkey apartments are presented in high-quality finishing with high ceilings and panoramic windows, and furniture and basic household appliances are included in the price.

Convenient location relative to the airport and developed infrastructure make the complex attractive for renting to tourists.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nai Yang Beach is a secluded picturesque place on the northwest coast of Phuket, where there are no waves at all. Here you can hide in the forest under tall trees or go to the shore of a semicircular bay with yachts and white sand.

The beach is located on the territory of Sirinat National Park, not far from the international airport, which can be reached on foot along the coastline.

Thanks to the unique combination of nature, entertainment and comfort away from the flow of tourists, Nai Yang is becoming an attractive place to buy a home.