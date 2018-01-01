  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
€2,28M
About the complex

The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled service and amenities around the world, offers you a unique opportunity to make this signature experience an organic part of your daily life.
                    
Banyan Tree Villas is an exclusive development that traces its roots back to the brand's historic home on Phuket Island. They are built on the grounds of one of the world's finest hotel complexes, Laguna Phuket. Discover a world of comfort, well-being, and limitless possibilities.

Nearby, you will find a shopping center, Banyan Tree spas, many luxurious restaurants, and entertainment venues. Laguna Phuket is also home to Laguna Golf Phuket, the "Best Golf Course in Thailand" according to the World Golf Awards.

Each villa has three spacious bedrooms with ocean views and a variety of floor plans to choose from to suit each buyer's individual preferences. Each villa has a private terrace and swimming pool overlooking the sea.

The penthouses on the upper floors are designed to emphasize the unique location of the villas; from the top floor, you have a stunning view of the sea. In addition, 180-degree sunset views of the Andaman Sea can be enjoyed directly from the pool or terrace.

A world of benefits awaits Banyan Tree property owners. Membership in the Sanctuary Club, a gated community of property owners, provides access to a limitless variety of new opportunities and experiences. Sanctuary Club members receive exclusive use of Banyan Tree properties with discounts and privileges in the Banyan Tree network worldwide.

In addition to the complimentary Laguna Golf Phuket membership, property owners can join the Banyan Tree Private Collection community, which provides access to an ever-expanding portfolio of properties, from luxury Banyan Tree villas in exotic destinations to exclusive accommodations in the world's most popular regions.

Banyan Tree prides itself on its unrivaled level of service in property management, as well as offering many other amazing services and vacation opportunities. Property owners have access to a 24-hour concierge and a professional team who are happy to assist with villa maintenance and rental needs.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 285.0 – 491.0
Price per m², EUR 7,795 – 9,010
Apartment price, EUR 2,28M – 3,83M
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 9 500 m
Kindergarten 2 000 m
Sea 100 m
Shopping center 1 500 m
School 2 000 m

