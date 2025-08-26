  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Arise Vibe is a modern condominium in the Thalang area.

Residential complex Arise Vibe is a modern condominium in the Thalang area.

Thalang, Thailand
$83,825
7
ID: 28086
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A stylish residential complex in the Thalang district from a Thai developer with 15 years of construction experience.

The project offers stylish and comfortable apartments with thoughtful layouts, located in a quiet and green area. Residents will enjoy a swimming pool, fitness area, and cozy common areas, creating a comfortable and pleasant living environment.

The first phase includes three buildings and a clubhouse, with a total of 411 apartments – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 26 sq m to 78 sq m.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Shuttle to Bang Tao Beach (8.8 km)
  • Swimming pools (60 meters)
  • Gyms
  • Coworking space
  • Children's room
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Yoga studio
  • Parking
  • Charging stations
  • Residents' shopping center
  • Treadmill
  • Garden and relaxation area

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex Arise Vibe is a modern condominium in the Thalang area.
Thalang, Thailand
from
$83,825
