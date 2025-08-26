Residential complex Arise Vibe is a modern condominium in the Thalang area.

A stylish residential complex in the Thalang district from a Thai developer with 15 years of construction experience.

The project offers stylish and comfortable apartments with thoughtful layouts, located in a quiet and green area. Residents will enjoy a swimming pool, fitness area, and cozy common areas, creating a comfortable and pleasant living environment.

The first phase includes three buildings and a clubhouse, with a total of 411 apartments – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 26 sq m to 78 sq m.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

Shuttle to Bang Tao Beach (8.8 km)

Swimming pools (60 meters)

Gyms

Coworking space

Children's room

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Yoga studio

Parking

Charging stations

Residents' shopping center

Treadmill

Garden and relaxation area

