  2. Thailand
  Residential complex Dandara

Residential complex Dandara

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$84,268
;
11
ID: 27382
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    2028
  Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

An attractive investment opportunity! Yield: from 6% per annum!
Installments available!
Full furnishings! Household appliances!

Dandara Layan is an apartment in Phuket with a yield of 6% per year and a unique ecosystem 1 km from Layan Beach!

Amenities: water bodies with a total area of ~ 2700 m2, swimming pools, green areas, sports and games grounds, fitness club, spa, mini-golf, children's club, coworking, shops, cafes and restaurants, parking, elevators, security, reception-distributors.

Location:
- Bang Tao district in northwestern Phuket, 1 km from Layan Beach;
Nearby: Laguna Phuket, golf courses, restaurants and beach resort infrastructure;
- to Phuket Airport - about 30 minutes by car.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Phuket Province, Thailand

