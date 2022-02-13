Residential quarter The Momentum



🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions!

The Momentum is our new district in Phuket, combining comfort, modern architecture, and high investment potential.

We’ve been building and managing properties in the most promising areas of the island for over 10 years.



🏗 Our Projects:

🔹 Serene Condo Layan — ideal for rental income from day one.

🔹 Terra Grove — premium apartments with extra space and upgraded finishing. Designed for living, great as an investment asset.

🔹 Urban Scapes — minimalist villas with private pools and smart home systems.

🔹 Synchr Layan — stylish townhouses in a green area near the beach and full infrastructure.

All projects are located in one integrated district just 5 minutes from Layan and Bang Tao beaches.

✅ Why clients choose us:

— No agency commissions — we are the developer and offer the best direct terms

— Fully furnished units with appliances included upon move-in

— Full infrastructure: spa, gym, 9 swimming pools, yoga hall, kids zones, a 3-story gourmet pub, restaurants, and shops — all within the complex

— Two installment plan options available during construction

— Freehold ownership available for foreigners

— Full transaction support from unit selection to registration

💼 For agents and real estate agencies:

We offer top-tier partnership conditions:

— Commissions above market average

— Full support for each partner

📲 Contact us to receive the latest catalog with prices and layouts, and we’ll help you find the best option for your clients or portfolio.

🏝️ Phuket — for living, for leisure, for profit. And it’s waiting for you.



🏗️ You may have been searching for:

from developer, direct property sale, buy property abroad, overseas real estate, Phuket villa, Thailand apartment, buy house Thailand, buy apartment Thailand, beachfront villa, Phuket real estate, property in Thailand, villa with pool, property investment, real estate abroad, real estate agency, real estate partner



