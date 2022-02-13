  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter The Momentum

Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26161
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex


🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions!

The Momentum is our new district in Phuket, combining comfort, modern architecture, and high investment potential.

We’ve been building and managing properties in the most promising areas of the island for over 10 years.
 

🏗 Our Projects:

🔹 Serene Condo Layan — ideal for rental income from day one.

🔹 Terra Grove — premium apartments with extra space and upgraded finishing. Designed for living, great as an investment asset.

🔹 Urban Scapes — minimalist villas with private pools and smart home systems.

🔹 Synchr Layan — stylish townhouses in a green area near the beach and full infrastructure.

All projects are located in one integrated district just 5 minutes from Layan and Bang Tao beaches.

✅ Why clients choose us:

— No agency commissions — we are the developer and offer the best direct terms

— Fully furnished units with appliances included upon move-in

— Full infrastructure: spa, gym, 9 swimming pools, yoga hall, kids zones, a 3-story gourmet pub, restaurants, and shops — all within the complex

— Two installment plan options available during construction

— Freehold ownership available for foreigners

— Full transaction support from unit selection to registration

💼 For agents and real estate agencies:

We offer top-tier partnership conditions:

— Commissions above market average

— Full support for each partner

📲 Contact us to receive the latest catalog with prices and layouts, and we’ll help you find the best option for your clients or portfolio.

🏝️ Phuket — for living, for leisure, for profit. And it’s waiting for you.
 

🏗️ You may have been searching for:

from developer, direct property sale, buy property abroad, overseas real estate, Phuket villa, Thailand apartment, buy house Thailand, buy apartment Thailand, beachfront villa, Phuket real estate, property in Thailand, villa with pool, property investment, real estate abroad, real estate agency, real estate partner


 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 36.0 – 69.0
Price per m², USD 2,861 – 4,505
Apartment price, USD 162,072 – 197,425
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 72.0 – 108.0
Price per m², USD 4,379 – 5,335
Apartment price, USD 315,311 – 576,140

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Video Review of residential quarter The Momentum

Developer news

13.02.2022
Lessons we have learned during the pandemic, or what is happening in the Thai real estate market
All news
Residential quarter The Momentum
