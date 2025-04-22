  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with swimming pools and excellent infrastructure in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$958,832
08/05/2025
$958,832
07/05/2025
$957,441
;
20
ID: 25890
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448583
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Located on elevated land in Pasak 8 with 270 degrees mountain views, complex offers 4 contemporary Balinese types of villas ranging from 329 m2 to 711 m2 of living space. All private villas are finished with swimming pool, air condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen and landscape design.

Premium villas are sold both on a full ownership basis (Freehold) and on a long-term leasehold basis (Leasehold): issued for a lease term of 30x3 years on the land.

Furniture package is optional.

The community includes 6 US Open standards tennis courts, 1400 m2 gym, clinic, restaurants, SPA, and many other facilities with lifetime unlimited membership for the owners and tenants.

Features of the flats
  • Ceiling heights in rooms 2.6-3.5 m
  • Window and door systems 2.6 m high, aluminum frames with powder coating
  • Salt chlorination system with pump and filter in the pool
  • Porcelain tile floors
  • Sinks, toilets and plumbing fixtures Cotto/Kohler, or equivalent
  • Inverter air conditioners with remote control
  • Ceiling fans in the living room, family room and master bedroom
  • Septic tank
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located literally in the center of the best infrastructure of the island and the world-famous beaches of the west coast - Bang Tao and Layan. It is located in a quiet place, at the highest point of the Pasak area, among the picturesque rubber tree plantations growing along Srisoonthorn Street, 3 minutes from the entertainment center and water park Blue Tree and one of the best international schools in Phuket Headstart. A little away from the tourist noise and traffic jams - peace and quiet reign here, but at the same time, just a few minutes' drive from the beaches, shops, restaurants and nightclubs.

The warm azure waters of Bang Tao Beach are 4 km away, the beautiful Surin Beach is 7 km away, and the quiet national park and Layan Beach are located 6 km to the north. A short 3-kilometer journey - and you are in the center of commercial activity of Boat Avenue, where there are dozens of restaurants with national cuisine from all over the world, European supermarkets, night markets, concert venues with live music, wine and beer bars, beach clubs, children's entertainment areas, an 18-hole golf course and much more! For those who travel often: Phuket International Airport is only 18 km away.

Choeng Thale, Thailand

