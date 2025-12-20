  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Sakhu, Thailand

Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$170,546
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 37–74 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Condominium on the first line of secluded beachA new large-scale condominium project for 927 units is being built in one of the most interesting still undeveloped locations - near Knighton Beach.The place primarily attracts people seeking privacy, because here you will not see a crowd of tou…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0
182,946
Apartment 2 rooms
51.0 – 74.0
371,912
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$208,867
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$208,867
The residence features three swimming pools and a water slide, a fitness room and a steam bath, a parking, a lounge area, a round-the-clock security and a large green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes walk away from the beach and 3 minutes drive from…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$141,202
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$141,202
On the territory of the residential complex there are 2 large swimming pools, a garden, a children's playground, a club house, a supermarket, a huge lake of 25,000 m2, a private road to the beach, a bus to/from the airport. Facilities and equipment in the house Clients are given many option…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,17M
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,17M
Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$176,000
Finishing options Finished
Contract for a guaranteed income of 7% per annum for 5 years. Or a contract for income division 60/40 between the owner and the hotel in favor of the owner. Sea Heaven is an exclusive resort complex on the first line of Naithon Beach, which is considered one of the best on the island. …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,40M
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,40M
We offer exclusive spacious tropical villas with a view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$104,451
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments. This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenie…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$94,384
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$86,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 26–112 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments at affordable prices in a complex with rich infrastructureA new project from a proven developer.It consists of six seven-storey buildings with 814 apartments.A choice of single and double apartments with an area of 30 to 60 square meters.One of the advantages of the project is a r…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0
93,326
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
236,395
Apartment 3 rooms
112.0
419,965
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$158,149
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
3 real estate properties 3
Beachfront Bliss is a 3-storey low-rise condominium located in Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket Province. The project consists of 3 buildings with 96 residential units on a land area of ​​6,400 square meters. Amenities: - On-site restaurant - Communal swimming pool - Fitness center - Bar - Clubh…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$100,332
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$100,332
The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types: 28 m² — 1 bedroom 35 m² — 1 b…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$200,718
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$200,718
A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital. Completion: first phase in June 2023, sec…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments. This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenie…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$119,751
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 59 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Title Halo Phuket residential complex-the embodiment of modern Comfort on Phuket The Title Halo Phuket is a unique premium residential complex located in one of the most picturesque and convenient areas of Phuket, just a few minutes from popular beaches. This project is an ideal combin…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0
213,651
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$154,821
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$154,821
The biggest mixed-use project in Phuket with condominiums, luxury villas, hotels, shops, community mall, cports club, medical and wellness center. The 3rd phase will consist of two 7-storey buildings. One building is residential, and the second one is for hotel management only. The purchase …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Thalang, Thailand
from
$662,822
Finishing options Finished
Blue Canyon Heights Condos is a new residence project set in the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club, conveniently situated near Phuket International Airport and North Phuket beaches such as Mai Khao, Nai Yang, and Nai Thon. This project comprises of 10 low-rise buildings tucked amidst the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$60,482
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 21–32 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Finished condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the secluded and one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket, Nai Yang Beach, a condominium was built, where new and fully equipped apartments. The seven-story condominium offers apartments from 20.5 to …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
20.5 – 32.4
64,534
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Waterfront
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Waterfront
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Waterfront
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Waterfront
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Waterfront
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Waterfront
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,91M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Discover a peaceful oasis in Phuket at Laguna Lakelands, where serene living intertwines with lush greenery and a serene lake. Nestled amidst abundant natural beauty, the pool villas embrace nature's essence. With expansive skies, majestic mountains and breathtaking lake views, our Phuket vi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$672,247
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$672,247
We offer spacious tropical villas with a panoramic view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools. The developer has won "Best Pool Villa Boutique Design Phuket" award at Dot Property Thailand Awards for this project. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium windows Kitchen applian…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$81,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 8
Area 31–67 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and modern lifestyle with high comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy all the benefits of living in Phuket, whether for permanent residence or investment. About…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.4 – 37.4
90,201 – 113,069
Apartment 2 rooms
66.5
202,387
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$159,001
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 32–76 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium project is ideal both for comfortable living and for investment. It is created for those who value privacy and coziness, as well as for those who aim to achieve stable rental income. About the loca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.3 – 41.0
176,777 – 222,242
Apartment 2 rooms
75.5
448,337
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$43,789
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 7
Area 22 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for those who appreciate comfortable living in the heart of Phuket. VIP Great Hill Condominium is an excellent choice for both permanent residence and investment purposes. About the location: The complex is located…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
21.9
48,684
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$162,548
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 37–69 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it is suitable: This project is ideal for connoisseurs of luxury and seclusion surrounded by pristine nature. A great choice for families vacationing by the sea and investors seeking profit. About the location: Located by the picturesque Nait…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 45.8
180,720 – 224,484
Apartment 2 rooms
60.0 – 69.0
322,446 – 347,410
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$118,326
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 36–81 m²
27 real estate properties 27
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who appreciate luxurious seaside vacations, as well as for families with children seeking a cozy and safe place for living and investing. About the location:Located in a prestigious area of Phuket, just a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 53.0
99,197 – 205,265
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0 – 81.0
206,140 – 268,169
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$163,199
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$44,651
Number of floors 7
Great option for investment! Yield from 6%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing! The house is completed! The apartments are ready to move in! To the neares…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$80,473
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 25–123 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living with children due to its proximity to schools, shops, and restaurants. The prices in the area are quite affordable, making it attractive for permanent living on the island. About the location: The c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.0 – 37.0
89,469 – 140,987
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0 – 63.0
220,446 – 262,835
Apartment 3 rooms
119.0 – 123.0
434,862 – 505,664
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$112,370
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 7
Area 35–81 m²
18 real estate properties 18
To the sea: 250 m, Ready for move-in, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The project with 472 apartments is located 250 meters from Nai Yang Beach. The complex consists of several buildings and offers various types of units ranging from 30 to 100 sq.m. The architecture is aimed at comfort a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0 – 48.0
87,703 – 153,044
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 81.0
147,577 – 277,976
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$117,505
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 30–79 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for those looking for luxury real estate near the beach, as well as for investors seeking high returns from resort property in Phuket. About the location: Situated directly on the shore of Nai Thon Beach,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 43.1
130,641 – 244,255
Apartment 2 rooms
62.7 – 79.4
286,360 – 394,531
Agency
Tumanov Group
