Phuket, Thailand
from
€333,426
;
15
About the complex

Infinity Pool is a new residential development in Asia's best-integrated resort within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The complex's rooftop of all four low-rise buildings features a unique common area where residents can relax outdoors amidst the tropics and add variety to their lifestyle and carefree beach vacation atmosphere.

The one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments at Infinity Pool are ideal for modern lifestyles. They start at 59 m2. The layout of the two and three-bedroom apartments maximizes the panoramic views from their spacious verandas. The unique semi-open veranda provides additional living space, which can be left open to extend the balcony and enjoy the outdoors or glazed to maximize the interior space. 

Owners can use a range of customized options to furnish the apartment or opt for a fully furnished option.

Infrastructure: 

Each rooftop has a swimming pool, exercise areas, and playgrounds. However, the Infinity Pool should be considered part of Laguna. And there is already a spa and kindergarten, many restaurants, stores, golf courses, and much more.

Infinity Pool is of interest both to buyers who want to purchase apartments as a primary or secondary residence and to investors. Homeowners can rest assured that Laguna Phuket's professional and experienced staff is always ready to take care of their apartments, including providing a specialized rental service while they are away. 

With transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service, a 24-hour medical clinic, a convenience store, and multilingual staff, residents have all the support they need for a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², EUR 5,557
Apartment price, EUR 333,426
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 99.0
Price per m², EUR 6,809
Apartment price, EUR 674,100
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 131.0
Price per m², EUR 5,422
Apartment price, EUR 710,342
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 12 000 m
Kindergarten 1 100 m
Shop 200 m
Sea 200 m
Shopping center 1 000 m
School 700 m

