Infinity Pool is a new residential development in Asia's best-integrated resort within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The complex's rooftop of all four low-rise buildings features a unique common area where residents can relax outdoors amidst the tropics and add variety to their lifestyle and carefree beach vacation atmosphere.

The one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments at Infinity Pool are ideal for modern lifestyles. They start at 59 m2. The layout of the two and three-bedroom apartments maximizes the panoramic views from their spacious verandas. The unique semi-open veranda provides additional living space, which can be left open to extend the balcony and enjoy the outdoors or glazed to maximize the interior space.

Owners can use a range of customized options to furnish the apartment or opt for a fully furnished option.

Infrastructure:

Each rooftop has a swimming pool, exercise areas, and playgrounds. However, the Infinity Pool should be considered part of Laguna. And there is already a spa and kindergarten, many restaurants, stores, golf courses, and much more.

Infinity Pool is of interest both to buyers who want to purchase apartments as a primary or secondary residence and to investors. Homeowners can rest assured that Laguna Phuket's professional and experienced staff is always ready to take care of their apartments, including providing a specialized rental service while they are away.

With transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service, a 24-hour medical clinic, a convenience store, and multilingual staff, residents have all the support they need for a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle.