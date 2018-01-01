  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand

Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€732,380
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The modern complex offers two-storey villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking lots of various types. You can purchase a furniture package from 2 to 2,75 million baht, depending on the type of villa. Next to the complex, the developer is building an international school with a swimming pool, football and basketball fields.

Advantages

The developer company offers a convenient property management program.

Flexible payment system:

  • 2% — reservation
  • 33% — upon signing the contract within a month
  • 60% — during construction (4 payments of 15%)
  • 5% — upon transfer of the villa to the owner
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • International school — 1 minute
  • Large shopping center — 6 minutes
  • Phuket port — 10 minutes
  • International airport — 25 minutes
  • Hospital — 29 minutes
  • Patong beach — 30 minutes
  • Big Buddha — 30 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Patong, Thailand
from
€191,556
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€108,620
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€228,203
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Phuket, Thailand
from
€269,665
Residential complex City Garden Pattaya
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€98,575
You are viewing
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€732,380
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€49,780
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the top of Pratumnak Hill and 5 minutes walk away from the beach.
Residential complex City Tower
Residential complex City Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€119,330
Area 34–70 m²
9 properties 9
Agency: Geo Estate
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middle of picturesque gardens. The complex has 24-hour security, a swimming pool of 240 sq.m., a restaurant, and a shop. City Tower is conveniently located within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walking Street, all the exciting nightlife, international restaurants, and upscale shopping malls. Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, CCTV cameras, a wonderful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, a playground, and parking for cars. On the first three floors of the building, there is a large swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room, a massage parlor, a cafe, a restaurant, a reading room, a playground, a garden, and parking. On the remaining upper floors are 465 luxury apartments. All apartments are semi-furnished, including fitted kitchens and European-style bathrooms, with air conditioning and built-in furniture. Infrastructure: Swimming pool (240 sqm) Sauna Steam room A fitness center Playground Garden Restaurant Cafe Massage parlor Laundry Parking
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€380,397
Agency: TRANIO
Facilities and services: Lobby and bar Welcome corner 2 restaurants Meeting space with break out areas Gym and Spa Rooftop bar & pool bar Main swimming pool Kid pool & kid club conceirge 24-hour staff Room cervice Secuirty, CCTV, Wi-Fi Radisson Platinum for owners only Worldwide benefits and privileges by Radisson Owners`s free stay: 14 days per annum Low season ( 1 May – 31 Oct): 7 days High season ( 1 Nov – 19 Dec and 21 Jan – 30 Apr): 7 days Peak season ( 20 Dec - 20 Jan): Black out Advantages Payment terms: Reservation (non-refundable) - THB 200,000 1st payment - sign contract (within 30 days after reservation ) - 40% (less deposit) 2nd payment - groundworks, structure, walls & floors completion (around october 2023) - 40% 3rd payment - handover (commence operation - around Q1, 2024) - 20% Leaseback program for 15 years: 6% guaranteed return for 3 years (net income before tax) Years 4-15 Revenue sharing: 40% to owner - 60% for management Rental pool sharing by unit type 40% from total net room revenue to the owner No worries expenses of operation cost Location and nearby infrastructure Mai Khao — which means ’white wood’ in Thai — is situated on the northern part of Phuket Island. The pristine beach stretches over seven kilometers and abounds with native tropical plants and diverse wildlife, allowing for an escape to tranquility. International airport 15 mins Turtle village 10 mins Blue Canyon golf 10 mins Yacht Haven marina 15 mins Laguna golf course 25 mins Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 mins Central Festival/Floresta shopping mall 45 mins Robinson Thalang 25 mins
Realting.com
Go