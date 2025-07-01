  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$927,504
09/07/2025
$927,504
08/07/2025
$932,221
06/07/2025
$932,185
05/07/2025
$928,567
04/07/2025
$928,355
03/07/2025
$925,021
02/07/2025
$927,362
01/07/2025
$929,739
29/06/2025
$932,895
28/06/2025
$932,221
27/06/2025
$935,307
26/06/2025
$936,158
25/06/2025
$933,995
24/06/2025
$936,405
23/06/2025
$938,995
22/06/2025
$940,626
21/06/2025
$939,669
20/06/2025
$944,528
19/06/2025
$945,840
18/06/2025
$945,379
;
20
ID: 23220
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414792
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

The complex consists of 6 exclusive villas with 4-5 bedrooms. Each element is carefully curated to exude a sense of luxury and refinement.

  • parking
  • terraces
  • outdoor lounge area
  • infinity pool
  • barbecue area
  • "Smart Home" system

Completion - 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Schools - 2.6 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 6.5 km
  • Layan Beach - 7.5 km
  • Surin Beach - 8 km
  • Blue Tree Water Park - 2.9 km
  • Porto de Phuket - 4.3 km
  • Hospital - 4.1 km

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Residential complex Mai Khao Beach Condotel
Thalang, Thailand
from
$137,910
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$34,170
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,76M
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,76M
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$142,078
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$142,078
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$63,100
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$927,504
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Residential complex Utopia Nai Harn Loft
Rawai, Thailand
from
$148,602
Finishing options Finished
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$395,531
The exclusive new villa development project in the picturesque surroundings of Koh Samui offer a limited collection of six off-plan villas, each meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of modern living. Each villa in The Green Hill Villas is designed to maximize space and natural …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Element
Residential complex The Element
Kamala, Thailand
from
$101,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 30–169 m²
201 real estate property 201
ESCAPE TO QUIET ELEGANCE; BEACH, MOUNTAINS, COMMUNITY Discover The Element, nestled in a prime and peaceful location in Kamala The Element offers a select few the chance to enjoy premium amenities in a peaceful, secluded setting. You’ll experience privacy and exclusive facilities unlike a…
Association
Phuket Property Association
