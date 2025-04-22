  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand

Sakhu, Thailand
ID: 22532
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2410439
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

About the complex

The biggest mixed-use project in Phuket with condominiums, luxury villas, hotels, shops, community mall, cports club, medical and wellness center.

The 3rd phase will consist of two 7-storey buildings. One building is residential, and the second one is for hotel management only.

The purchase conditions:

  • 100% payment within 30 days
  • 7% cashback per annum, till completion (December, 2027)
  • Furniture package is not included (8,000 baht/m2)
  • Freehold - additional payment of 5,000 baht/m2
Advantages

A complex with good investment potential. Suitable for renting under management of the management company, as well as for independent residence of investors.

7% - guaranteed return for 5 years.

Cashback 7% per year, until the apartment is fully ready.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 7 minutes walk away from Nai Thon Beach and near Phuket International Airport (2.2 km).

Naithon is one of the most picturesque and tranquil beaches on the island, located in the northwest of Phuket. It is known for its secluded atmosphere, soft golden sand and clear sea water. Naithon is also popular among snorkelers due to the coral reefs located near the shore.

  • Naithon Beach - 7 minutes walk
  • Siri Nathon National Park - 10 minutes by car
  • UWC International School - 17 minutes by car
  • Airport - 17 minutes by car

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

