  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$875,494
14/04/2025
$871,660
13/04/2025
$872,172
12/04/2025
$867,720
11/04/2025
$876,472
10/04/2025
$862,895
09/04/2025
$874,206
08/04/2025
$872,139
07/04/2025
$879,277
06/04/2025
$879,357
05/04/2025
$876,852
04/04/2025
$882,643
03/04/2025
$898,417
02/04/2025
$900,078
01/04/2025
$902,065
31/03/2025
$902,696
30/03/2025
$902,447
29/03/2025
$906,111
28/03/2025
$906,741
27/03/2025
$907,034
26/03/2025
$903,265
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19683
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366195
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

About the complex

We offer villas featuring salt-water swimming pools with a jacuzzi, parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in furniture
  • Fully equipped kitchen
  • Solar panels
  • Air conditioning
  • Wi-Fi
  • Underground water tank
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 6.9 km (12 minutes)
  • Laguna Golf Course - 9 km (16 minutes)
  • International school - 6.2 km (11 minutes)
  • International hospital - 14.2 km (22 minutes)

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ocean stone
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$162,216
Residential complex Pier22 Bangtao Beach
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,963
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$343,091
Residential complex Essence by Harmony
Rawai, Thailand
from
$127,900
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$875,494
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Harmonia
Residential complex Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,310
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 24–51 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, b…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Quintara MHy GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang
Residential complex Quintara MHy GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$60,537
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang is an amazing condo and apartment project located in Huai Quang, Bangkok. The complex is located at 192 Ratchadaphisek 12 Alley, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand. The project consists of 383 apartments on 8 floors and was developed by Eastern S…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
$238,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 61–88 m²
2 real estate objects 2
A piece of paradise in Pattaya  Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star condominium which received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition « Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise condominium with sea views. Thailand Own beach Lif…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications