Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand

Pa Khlok, Thailand
11
ID: 25266
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Pa Khlok

About the complex

These three-story luxury villas offer exceptional comfort and privacy. Here you'll find a unique living experience of spacious living featuring a master suite with a long infinity pool that frames stunning sea and mangrove forest vistas - immersing you in nature’s beauty at every turn. It is the perfect blend of luxury and convenience, making it an ideal investment opportunity for both luxury living and long-term appreciation.

Features:

  • cafe and restaurant
  • fitness center
  • private infinity pools and garages for 3 cars
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the serene of Cape Yamu area, within 5 minutes by car easy access from convenience stores, local shops, eateries and Yamu Bay.

  • Hospital - 12 km
  • Shopping mall - 6.8 km
  • Cape Yamu Beach - 1.7 km
  • Beach club - 17 km
  • International school - 9 km
  • Golf course - 17 km
  • Marina - 9 km

Location on the map

Pa Khlok, Thailand

