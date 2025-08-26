  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Sakhu, Thailand
from
$104,451
BTC
1.2424285
ETH
65.1209891
USDT
103 269.4709055
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 28852
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.

This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 123 m²

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)

Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby lounge
  • Fitness area
  • Playground
  • Spa center
  • Clubhouse
  • Recreation pavilion
  • Business lounge area
  • Coworking space
  • Theater with karaoke
  • And much more

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Element Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$76,693
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,64M
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$243,613
Residential complex The Base Rise
Wichit, Thailand
from
$79,764
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$798,856
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$104,451
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Show all Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$76,806
Number of floors 8
Luxury premium apartments in the heart of Pattaya! Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Instalments available! The apartments are fully furnished! Near the complex everything for a comfortable life is available, which will i…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$191,190
A modern project from a reliable developer will consist of 14 one-storey villas. Each villa includes a swimming pool, lush garden and parking. Property type — freehold. Available installments — 10%, 30%, 30%, 20%, 10%. Advantages High-quality materials and finishing Optional furniture pack…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Show all Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Karon (UBR) – 8% guaranteed – 3 years
Karon, Thailand
from
$127,365
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 6
Area 33–69 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: This project is ideal for discerning buyers looking to invest in high-income real estate and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in one of Phuket's most attractive tourist regions. About the Location: Utopia Karon (UBR) is located near Karon Bea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.0 – 33.7
131,444 – 183,083
Apartment 2 rooms
68.9
280,728 – 338,704
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications