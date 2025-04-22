Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand

In a quiet, respectable area with a view of the mountain, there are unique houses built by a reliable Thai developer. This is a real cozy corner among luxurious villas and condominiums - without a single crack, with soul and history.
The renovation project without changing the structural base preserves 28 units, but each one acquires a new form and value — with panoramic windows and thoughtful ergonomics. The houses are transformed into a stylish boutique hotel with 24 luxury units and 4 penthouses with a view, with a total living area of 1600 m². Modern amenities of the complex will include: gym, children's room, 12 parking spaces + guest parking, 13×5 m swimming pool. You can purchase a furniture package: