Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand

In a quiet, respectable area with a view of the mountain, there are unique houses built by a reliable Thai developer. This is a real cozy corner among luxurious villas and condominiums - without a single crack, with soul and history.

The renovation project without changing the structural base preserves 28 units, but each one acquires a new form and value — with panoramic windows and thoughtful ergonomics. The houses are transformed into a stylish boutique hotel with 24 luxury units and 4 penthouses with a view, with a total living area of ​​1600 m². Modern amenities of the complex will include: gym, children's room, 12 parking spaces + guest parking, 13×5 m swimming pool. You can purchase a furniture package:

1-bedroom apartment - $16,950

2-bedroom apartment - $20,150

3-bedroom apartment - $24,800

Table made of real marble

Antonio Lupi sink

Chinese porcelain, luxury bed linen

High-end furniture: Fendi style sofas, Bentley beds

Supply of clean air for perfect sleep

Artesian water and 7-level purification system

Smart Home: keyless access, automatic opening of windows and curtains

Floor: large-format porcelain tiles

Aluminum windows with double energy-efficient glazing

Complete replacement of engineering systems

Turnkey rental

The most popular and liquid location

Maximum value - luxury apartments at the price of standard ones

Ready rental business with a yield of up to 12% per annum

Payment by cryptocurrency is possible

Interest-free installments for 24 months after the house is delivered

Payments from rent

700 m to Bangtao Beach and 800 m to Surin Beach

Baan Bangtao Clinic - is located 2.8 km from the complex, travel time by car is about 6 minutes

Choeng Thale Subdistrict Non- School - is 570 meters from the complex, about 6 minutes on foot

Ban Bang Thao School - is located 1.7 km away, about 5 minutes by car

Round, Muslim - is 2.1 km away, about 6 minutes by car

