Residential complex Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$204,176
;
13
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26270
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2457573
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

In a quiet, respectable area with a view of the mountain, there are unique houses built by a reliable Thai developer. This is a real cozy corner among luxurious villas and condominiums - without a single crack, with soul and history.

The renovation project without changing the structural base preserves 28 units, but each one acquires a new form and value — with panoramic windows and thoughtful ergonomics. The houses are transformed into a stylish boutique hotel with 24 luxury units and 4 penthouses with a view, with a total living area of ​​1600 m². Modern amenities of the complex will include: gym, children's room, 12 parking spaces + guest parking, 13×5 m swimming pool. You can purchase a furniture package:

  • 1-bedroom apartment - $16,950
  • 2-bedroom apartment - $20,150
  • 3-bedroom apartment - $24,800
Features of the flats
  • Table made of real marble
  • Antonio Lupi sink
  • Chinese porcelain, luxury bed linen
  • High-end furniture: Fendi style sofas, Bentley beds
  • Supply of clean air for perfect sleep
  • Artesian water and 7-level purification system
  • Smart Home: keyless access, automatic opening of windows and curtains
  • Floor: large-format porcelain tiles
  • Aluminum windows with double energy-efficient glazing
  • Complete replacement of engineering systems
Advantages
  • Turnkey rental
  • The most popular and liquid location
  • Maximum value - luxury apartments at the price of standard ones
  • Ready rental business with a yield of up to 12% per annum
  • Payment by cryptocurrency is possible
  • Interest-free installments for 24 months after the house is delivered
  • Payments from rent
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 700 m to Bangtao Beach and 800 m to Surin Beach
  • Baan Bangtao Clinic - is located 2.8 km from the complex, travel time by car is about 6 minutes
  • Choeng Thale Subdistrict Non- School - is 570 meters from the complex, about 6 minutes on foot
  • Ban Bang Thao School - is located 1.7 km away, about 5 minutes by car
  • Round, Muslim - is 2.1 km away, about 6 minutes by car

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

