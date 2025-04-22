  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand

Pa Khlok, Thailand
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Pa Khlok

About the complex

A tropical sanctuary of serenity, the residence is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts sensational views of the Andaman Sea.

Comprised of 28 private pool villas of up to 5 bedroom configurations, each villa is a masterpiece that will delight elite investors, discerning retirees and affluent holiday homeowners alike.

Immersed within quiet seclusion, yet a short drive from Phuket’s lifestyle attractions, the project offers owners a seamless blend of convenience and comfort, all in one address.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Golf club - 6 minutes drive
  • Restaurant and bar - 12 minutes drive
  • Marina - 14 minutes drive
  • Phuket International Airport - 18 minutes
  • British International School - 29 minutes drive
  • Shopping mall - 33 minutes drive
  • Hospital - 34 minutes drive

Location on the map

Pa Khlok, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex Skytech
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$151,000
Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$729,319
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$279,869
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Thailand
from
$358,320
Residential complex Eden Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$453,584
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$596,901
Other complexes
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$426,869
A unique complex consisting of luxurious one-story villas with private pools overlooking the mountains. We offer a variety of view villas with 4, 3 and 2 bedrooms, differing in their characteristics. Each villa has a cozy gazebo, and if you wish, you can add an outdoor kitchen to enjoy dinne…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 850 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$564,354
Welcome to our exclusive collection of modern luxury villas nestled in the idyllic location of Rawai, Phuket. Offering the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, these meticulously designed 3 and 4-bedroom villas redefine luxury living in Phuket, southern of Thailand where named one of…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Kamala, Thailand
from
$181,794
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 37–72 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who want to combine a beach holiday with profitable investments. The project offers excellent conditions for a peaceful stay and stable rental income. About the location: The Marin Phuket is located just a few steps from …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications