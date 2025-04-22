Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

The modern residential complex combines comfort, style and functionality. The project is located in a picturesque area with developed infrastructure. The architectural design of the complex is made taking into account the latest trends, as well as environmental standards. Every detail is based on the philosophy of harmony with the surrounding world. The project is a seven-storey building, which has studios and one-bedroom apartments. Panoramic glazing allows you to enjoy the views and makes the apartments economical and energy efficient.

Advantages

Reliable developer - Russian developer, included in the top 10 best developers in the south of Russia, an active participant in the real estate market in Phuket.

Quiet location - distance from the first coastline allows you to enjoy the silence and nature around.

The complex is located in a premium area, which allows you to use the rich infrastructure around. Two lakes next to pedestrian walking areas and bike paths.

Enhanced security - video surveillance system, access control, fire safety.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is the most elite area in Phuket with high potential. It is here that the most expensive hotels, villas and luxury condominiums are located. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most prestigious places in Phuket. It is included in the top 10 best beaches in Thailand. The length of the beach is 8 km, which allows you to enjoy peace and privacy even in high season.

The project is located next to the elite resort Laguna. Not far from the complex there are golf courses and a water park.