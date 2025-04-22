  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$168,464
12/12/2024
$167,726
08/12/2024
$104,045
04/12/2024
$104,914
01/12/2024
$104,003
28/11/2024
$104,901
25/11/2024
$105,620
21/11/2024
$103,811
18/11/2024
$104,353
15/11/2024
$104,237
12/11/2024
$102,674
09/11/2024
$101,972
02/11/2024
$101,071
30/10/2024
$101,734
27/10/2024
$101,878
24/10/2024
$101,932
21/10/2024
$101,204
18/10/2024
$101,290
15/10/2024
$100,753
11/10/2024
$100,601
08/10/2024
$100,306
;
20
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The modern residential complex combines comfort, style and functionality. The project is located in a picturesque area with developed infrastructure. The architectural design of the complex is made taking into account the latest trends, as well as environmental standards. Every detail is based on the philosophy of harmony with the surrounding world. The project is a seven-storey building, which has studios and one-bedroom apartments. Panoramic glazing allows you to enjoy the views and makes the apartments economical and energy efficient.

Advantages

Reliable developer - Russian developer, included in the top 10 best developers in the south of Russia, an active participant in the real estate market in Phuket.

Quiet location - distance from the first coastline allows you to enjoy the silence and nature around.

The complex is located in a premium area, which allows you to use the rich infrastructure around. Two lakes next to pedestrian walking areas and bike paths.

Enhanced security - video surveillance system, access control, fire safety.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is the most elite area in Phuket with high potential. It is here that the most expensive hotels, villas and luxury condominiums are located. Bang Tao Beach is one of the most prestigious places in Phuket. It is included in the top 10 best beaches in Thailand. The length of the beach is 8 km, which allows you to enjoy peace and privacy even in high season.

The project is located next to the elite resort Laguna. Not far from the complex there are golf courses and a water park.

  • Bang Tao Beach - 10 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 20 minutes
  • Water park, restaurants, shops - 8 minutes
  • Golf courses - 10 minutes
  • Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

