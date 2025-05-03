Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Complimentary tickets to Phuket and back!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those dreaming of a luxurious seaside life, valuing exclusivity and high-level amenities. For discerning individuals looking to invest in prestigious real estate in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.
About th…
A new project of luxurious villas in the heart of the island of Phuket
The new prestigious Will project started in the very heart of Phuket, the popular Bang Tao area.
The location of the complex provides convenient access to the developed infrastructure of the district and takes into ac…
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*
Who is it for:
An ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and wellness. The project is suitable for both personal residence and investors aiming for a stable rental income.
About the location:
Ozone Villa Phuket is situated in …
Free Round-trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those seeking a combination of modern luxury and seclusion in Phuket. Ideal for both families and individuals who value comfort and investment benefits.
About the Location:
Located in Pasak Soi 8/7 Cherngtalay, near Bangtao Beac…
CONTEMPORARY BAYSIDE LIVING
Feel the tropical sea breeze as it wafts through these sleek new bayside residences just minutesfrom Phuket’;s most celebrated and most magical beach, on the island’;s stunning central west coast.A collection of spacious contemporary condominiums and breathtaki…
Pets Allowed, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:This new residential complex in Phuket is scheduled for completion in December 2023. The complex consists of 13 private villas, each with 4 bedrooms and adjoining pools. The modern architecture combines with eco-friendly materials to create a un…
In harmony with nature on the Paradise island the condominium The Zero Bangtao offers a new view of construction: remaining true principles of environmental friendliness, in each design element we embodied the environment without sacrificing comfort and elegance. Evaluate the advantages of…
The club village of Willia Club Villas is an ideal place to live and invest in the heart of the most sought -after corner of Phuket!
Our villas are not just at home, but a high -profit investment proposal.
Without exaggeration-an ideal location: in the neighborhood there are two comfor…
Invest in chic apartments! It is perfect for both permanent residence and for rent! Yet of 7 %!
There is an installment plan!
Vega Condominium is located in the Bang Tao area. This is a prestigious place with an eight -kilometer beach and huge infrastructure.
convenience: fitness ce…
DDA Real Estate
Maison Sky Villas Phuket
Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Villa project located 900 meters from Bang Tao BeachBang Tao Beach is one of Phuket’s longest beaches with a pristine ocean and a luxury resort home to the island’s best restaurants, elite beach clubs and professional golf courses. The project is located on an area of 6048 square meters and …
Apartments in Capri Residence is a premium housing in the condominium under construction on the island of Phuket. The building is built near the prestigious beach of Bang Tao. The 8-story complex offers 231 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Apartments in the complex have an area of 35 m² to 75…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who is it for:
The Royal Lee project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and modern lifestyle with high comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy all the benefits of living in Phuket, whether for permanent residence or investment.
About…
Luxury villa in the prestigious HIGHLAND PARK complex, located in the Bang Tao area.
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!
An object that provides high profitability and rising prices! Rental yields from 7% annual yield!
Instalments available!…
DDA Real Estate
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for discerning buyers seeking a blend of luxury, privacy, and convenience in the heart of Phuket.
About the location:
Avana Luxury Villa is situated in the Thalang District, Phuket, Thailand. This strategic location is close to Ph…
A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort.
In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blen…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
An ideal choice for discerning individuals who appreciate comfort, luxury, and investment benefits. Perfect for both permanent residence and profitable rental investments.
About the location:
Laguna Seaside Residences is located in the …
Distance to the sea: 550 m, Ready to move in, Fully furnished
About the complex:
A tropical estate in a prestigious area with spacious apartments: 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, equipped with everything needed for comfortable living. The complex offers a large pool, lush gardens, and is just a 5-minu…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it’s perfect for:
These luxury villas are ideal for those seeking a peaceful retreat that combines comfort and nature, as well as guaranteed investment benefits.
About the location:
The Peaceful Villas are situated in the quiet Talang area in the …
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The project is ideal for those seeking luxurious living in Phuket. Suitable for both personal living and short-term rentals.
Location:
The outstanding location of So Origin Bangtao is just 400 meters from Bangtao Beach and in close pro…
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled service and amenities around the world, offers you a unique opportunity to make this signature experience an organic part of your daily life.
Banyan Tree Villas is an exclusive devel…
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens.
Each house will be built according to the buyer's taste. You'll be able to choose colour palette, all interior items and custom furniture yourself.
The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - 1s…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and natural harmony in Phuket. This project will attract discerning buyers and investors who value uniqueness, comfort, and advantageous location.
About the location:
Located in the pictu…
We offer villas with salt-water swimming pools, gardens, terraces, garages.
Wide plots.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Fully equipped kitchen (hood, hob, oven, fridge)
Fitted wardrobes
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infra…
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
For those who dream of a luxurious holiday or permanent residence in a tropical paradise. The project will be an ideal choice for families and people wishing to invest in prestigious real estate.
About the location:
Botanica Lakeside II…
Apartment complex overlooking the pools and tropical garden. Located in the heart of Phuket, just 850 metres from Catch Beach Club. The exclusive complex is characterised by the elegance of design and the tranquility of nature.
Each apartment has 1-2 bedrooms, living/dining room, separate ki…
Luxurious Thai -style villas The project offers an amazing choice of 16 exclusive luxurious villas with a pool. located on spacious land plots, these villas offer from 3 to 4 bedrooms. The project is located in the popular Pasak area. This is a place with a serene and picturesque situat…
Experience a new standard of luxury with 3 & 5 bedroom Phuket pool villas at Banyan Tree Grand Residences. Situated between a serene lagoon and the white sands of Bang Tao Beach, these waterfront apartments fully embrace the beauty of the surrounding landscapes to create a magnificent reside…
Your ideal home in Phuket.
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket for every buyer!*
Who is it for:
Perfect for families, nature lovers, and anyone seeking harmony with nature without sacrificing modern conveniences. If you dream of living surrounded by nature, enjoying panoramic sea views, and h…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for luxury and comfort living enthusiasts with stunning views in Phuket. Suitable for those seeking profitable investments in a developing region.
About the location:
Located at Layan Beach, at the northern end of Bangtao Beach o…
The New Legacy Of Sri Panwa Begins
Branded Luxury Mixed-Use Residence, Managed By Sri Panwa Phuket, World Renowned Luxurious Hotel & Residences Development For Over 20 Years.
Sri Panwa Lagoon offers 3BR, 4BR, 5BR & 6BR pool villa with a built-up area ranging from 565sqm to 572sqm and 3…
We offer luxury modern Balinese-style villas with swimming pools and a view of green surroundings, spacious gardens and comfortable lounge areas.
The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nai Yang Beach - 2.2 km (6 minutes d…
We offer spacious and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, large terraces and swimming pools, lounge areas and jacuzzis, landscaped gardens.
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The proper…
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Phuket - stylish apartments that perfectly combine comfort and affordability!
Fully furnished!
Bamboo Forest is an interesting option for those looking for housing in Phuket with an emphasis on ecology and comfort. This project can be attract…
DDA Real Estate
Comfortable residential complex surrounded by tropical forests and protected nature areas suitable for both personal residence and rental programme.
The philosophy of the project is to use sustainable materials, optimise space and conserve natural resources.
Rental programme with a 70/30 net…
The new luxurious project under the control of Radisson under the walking distance from the Bang Tao Beach The new project is located on the Bang of Tao, next to the picturesque area of Laguna. Here, luxurious 5-star hotels are surrounded by lush green fields for golf and stylish yacht c…
ENJOY AN EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE
The VILLA MAYA is a family compound designed as an immersive yet modern retreat with tropical tone over the golden valued location where is worth for investment and living.
Villa Maya is an immersive, modern retreat with a tropical ambiance, nestled in a h…
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities.
In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction.
The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios…
Harmony from Wallaya Villas is an innovative residential project developed to offer exceptional experience. Located in Phuket, in the Pasak, Cherngtalaya, this project is distinguished by a unique combination of modern architecture and tropical aesthetics. Thanks to the many carefully design…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxury and privacy surrounded by nature, close to Bangtao and Layan beaches.
About the Location: Anchan Flora is located on Phuket’s west coast, near Bangtao and Layan beaches, with quick access to the Laguna a…
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who it suits:
Perfectly suitable for those seeking a unique combination of elite housing and stunning sea views. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and a personalized approach.
About the location:
Located on Surin H…
The Ozone Luxury Villas, two-story villa comprises of 5 Modern Contemporary private luxury villas features four to five bedrooms with all ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closet, open space living area with full length window and high ceiling providing cooling breeze retreats, large dining & kitch…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
This project is perfect for those who seek to enjoy luxury and tranquility on the shores of Phuket. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value high living standards and investment benefits.
About the location:
Vista Del Mar is …
The complex is surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil atmosphere. The project includes apartments with access to the pool, family lofts with swimming pools or spacious villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms and swimming pools. A special feature is the terraces in the apartments have a Japanese gard…
Trinity Village Pool Villas are built in a modern luxurious style and are a great choice for both permanent residence and holiday rentals in Phuket! Installments available! Contemporary pool villas that combine modernism, minimalism and art deco. Harmonious design elements create a feeling o…
DDA Real Estate
ABOUT US
Sirisa Property Company Limited founded in 2005 to operate property development business, was established to be a company limited on December 22, 2018. Currently, the company operates property development business selling detached house, condominium, serviced apartment, and luxur…
We offer townhouses with swimming pools, terraces, parking spaces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on Bang Tao Beach, near restaurants, spa centers and a golf club, 20 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those who strive for a luxurious and comfortable life near the beach. Suitable for families and investors seeking high returns and stability.
About the location:
Located near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket. Convenient access to the fine…
All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design.
Furniture package is optional.
Advantages
All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer.
Flexible payment plan.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Layan beach - 5 …
Condominium on the first line of secluded beachA new large-scale condominium project for 927 units is being built in one of the most interesting still undeveloped locations - near Knighton Beach.The place primarily attracts people seeking privacy, because here you will not see a crowd of tou…
Full Furnishing
About the Complex:
The luxurious complex features 8 modern villas with private pools, ranging from 450 sq.m. to 800 sq.m. The architectural design combines modern aesthetics with traditional Thai elements, creating an atmosphere of coziness and elegance. Each villa is equippe…
Private lakeside villas, surrounded by mountains and tropical forests, are the perfect choice for those who value harmony with nature and are not ready to give up city amenities. In the complex, you will be able to enjoy a wide range of world-class services and amenities designed for a luxur…
The community offers 12 private one-storey villas, a gated community with controlled access and an internal road, 2 automatic gates for entry and exit. It is located among national parks and lush jungle.
Construction period: 8 months.
Features of the flats
Light tones in the interior design…
Free Tickets to Phuket and back!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for discerning investors and luxury enthusiasts seeking a comfortable and elegant stay surrounded by the natural beauty of Phuket.
About the Location:
Alisha Grand is located in the picturesque Thalang district of Phuket. Thalang is r…
Free Round-trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Ideal for:
Mai Khao Beach Condotel is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and secluded beachside residence. The project caters to both family vacations and investors looking to acquire property with high-income potential.
Location:
Located on the north…
The new development is set in a lush natural landscape overlooking tranquil lagoons and complements the pioneering Laguna Lakelands development, offering owners a tranquil place to call home surrounded by gardens and forests.
Residents will enjoy beautiful luxury condominiums that complement…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who it’s for:
A perfect choice for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in one of the most picturesque spots in Phuket. Ideal for families, golf enthusiasts, active vacationers, and anyone who values a high level of comfort.
About the location…
The luxury boutique condominium consists of 82 cozy apartments, created to offer you maximum comfort. We offer high-class recreation and tropical tranquility in the oasis of Surin area.
Features:
around-the-clock reception
underground guarded parking
video intercom
roof-top swimming pool wi…
This residential complex is an art space for comfortable living, where every detail is thought out to the smallest detail to create an atmosphere of luxury in the tropics.
Embrace a unique living experience inspired by the peaceful charm of an art gallery, where thoughtfully crafted architec…
The Base Cherngtalay is a modern low-rise condominium project located in the desirable area of Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. The project consists of two 8-story buildings and is set on approximately 4 rai (6,400 square meters) of land, providing ample space for its residents. There…
An investment opportunity on the picturesque island of Phuket! Exclusive apartments and penthouses at Garrya Residences, located in the picturesque area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand. Installment plans available! Just 100 meters to the beach! The apartments exude a cozy atmosphere characte…
DDA Real Estate
The villas are located in a project with a "city within a city" concept next to other properties for holidays, living, investment.
Urban villas in minimalist style with smart home technology, private pools and access to the common infrastructure of the nearby condominiums. This modern villa …
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those who appreciate luxurious living surrounded by nature. The project attracts investors seeking high-yield and prestigious properties, as well as buyers looking for tranquility and comfort.
About the location:
Situated i…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium project is ideal both for comfortable living and for investment. It is created for those who value privacy and coziness, as well as for those who aim to achieve stable rental income.
About the loca…
We offer functional villas with swimming pools, gardens, and parking spaces.
It's possible to buy fully furnished.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Cherng Talay Beach - 4.7 km (8 minutes)
International School - 5.8 km (10 minutes)
Phuket International Ai…
"Embracing a modern luxury lifestyle within nature at Botanica Modern Loft II"
Botanica Modern Loft II, following the huge success project, Botanica Modern Loft, is a loft-style villa that meets the needs of the new generation who want the convenience of living but still maintain the luxury…
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
We offer three-level apartments with a direct access to the beach and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. There is a swimming pool on the top floor.
The penthouse has a spacious roof-top terrace and a panoramic swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is loca…
Distance to the sea: 500 m, Income guarantee, Fully furnished, Reliable developer
About the complex:
A complex of secluded villas on the shores of the Andaman Sea, each with a private pool, living room, dining area, and open-plan kitchen. Spacious bedrooms are equipped with individual bathro…
The complex infrastructure:
park of 2 ha
sports complex
golf and ski simulators
supermarkets
boutiques
restaurants
school
Completion:
1st phase - 2026
whole project - 2028.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nai Yang and Mai Khao Beaches are the secluded and picturesque place on the north…
1500 m to the sea, Ready for move-in
About the complex:
On a gated and secure territory with Balinese design, immersing you in a relaxing atmosphere, there are renovated villas of 2022-2023. The villas are located in a prestigious area near Laguna and 1.5 km from the beach. The area of the v…
Our facilities are designed to provide you with the ultimate in luxury living and convenience. The clubhouse offers the perfect space for relaxing with friends and family. Stay in shape with our fully equipped gym. Unwind after a long day in the private steam sauna Onsen. Additionally, our m…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Perfect for:
Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. A project for discerning buyers who value comfort, safety, and investment benefits.
About the location:
Punyisa Villas Layan is located near Layan Beach in…
A new premium villa complex in the Pasak area, consisting of 37 modern tropical villas. The project features two- and three-storey houses with 3 and 5 bedrooms. Each villa combines modern architecture with natural light and elegant decor, high ceilings and spacious terraces. The project crea…
The Menara Hill Phuket is a luxury residential project inspired by traditional Moroccan architecture and design. The project consists of 24 villas designed with intricate details and textures that reflect Moroccan heritage. The concept of nature is integrated into the villas to make the hous…
Pool villas 2 storeys for residence and long term investment
Unit type details
These two exclusive villas offer unparalleled luxury and comfort, with a total floor area of 511 square meters and only 2 units available.
Each unit features two distinctive room types:
Type A: With 4 …
An elite residence located near the beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. The complex consists of 4 six-storey buildings and offers a wide range of luxury apartments with a modern design, providing a high level of comfort. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom to three-bedroo…
1300 m to the sea, Income GuaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story apartments, each with its own garden and pool. Available are 3 and 4 bedroom units with areas up to 300 sq.m. High walls are built around the houses for maximum privacy. Only a 5-minute walk to the nort…
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*
Who It’s For:
The perfect choice for those seeking a unique blend of luxury and privacy. Suitable for individual living as well as family vacations. An excellent option for discerning investors who value exclusivity and high returns.
About the Locatio…
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations in Phuket - Bang Tao provides access to all the rich infrastructure of the district. Shopping centers, spas, best beaches, medical centers and international schools are located at a comfortable dista…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Ideal for those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket with the option for passive income. This project is designed for families and investors who value comfort and long-term gains.
About the location:
Villa Qabalah is situated near t…
Layan Green Park is designed specifically for families with children. And in order to take care of the nature of Phuket, in the construction of used modern environmentally friendly technologies. The project is built next to the famous Laguna, 700 meters from the Layan beach, the nort…
Zenithy Luxe consists of only 9 luxurious villas with a private pool with 3-4 bedrooms in the prestigious Bangtao area on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Our villas offer a unique combination of modern design with the stunning natural beauty of Thailand. High ceilings and an abundance of w…
1000 m to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Luxurious villas in Phuket offer unique opportunities for relaxation and investment. Spacious modern villas are surrounded by picturesque landscapes and a lake, located just 1 km from Bang Tao Beach.
Nearby are restaurants, fitness cent…
Attractive investment property! Increase in value after completion of construction – from 15% Average annual increase in the cost of a villa from 5–10% Profit from long-term rental in the current market from 400–500 thousand baht per month, after deducting all payments (utilities and others)…
DDA Real Estate
Layan Green Park 2: A World Class Ecological ComplexThe natural charm of Phuket is embodied in Layan Green Park 2, a unique apartment complex in the Bangtao/Layan area. Just 750 meters from the picturesque Bang Tao Beach, it offers the perfect combination of luxury and ecology.Constructio…
Invest in an eco-friendly condominium in Phuket with a unique design and high living standards! This is an ideal apartment for those who value comfort and care about the environment.
Installment available!
Fully furnished!
Just 300 meters to the beach!
The Zero BangTao is the realization…
DDA Real Estate
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The perfect option for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life on a tropical island. The project is suitable for families, nature lovers, and investors looking for a property with high income potential.
About the location:
Located nea…
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens.
Each house will be built according to the buyer's taste. You'll be able to choose colour palette, all interior items and custom furniture yourself.
The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - 1s…
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*
Who is it for:
Suitable for those who dream of a cozy corner in a tropical paradise, seeking investments in luxury real estate with guaranteed income, and for those wishing to enjoy sea panoramas and luxurious living conditions.
About the location:
Lo…
We offer modern comfortable furnished villas in the Asian style.
The residence features a shopping mall, restaurants, a spa center.
Completion - 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchen
Air conditioning
Sanitary ware
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 2.5 km
…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for discerning investors and families who value the combination of luxury, comfort, and strategic location in Phuket.
About the location:
Mono Champaca is located in the prestigious Thalang area in the north of Phuket. Close by are…
Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
The exclusive gated project includes 8 villas with private plots ranging from 314 to 386 m². Each villa is equipped with a private pool (9.5x3.5 m), Jacuzzi-spa, outdoor dining area, 2 parking spaces, rooftop terrace, large kitchen with island, high-ceiling…
On the territory of the residential complex there are 2 large swimming pools, a garden, a children's playground, a club house, a supermarket, a huge lake of 25,000 m2, a private road to the beach, a bus to/from the airport.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Clients are given many option…