  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$779,166
06/07/2025
$779,166
05/07/2025
$780,427
04/07/2025
$777,295
03/07/2025
$778,172
02/07/2025
$778,522
01/07/2025
$783,139
29/06/2025
$783,027
28/06/2025
$784,442
27/06/2025
$785,032
26/06/2025
$789,216
25/06/2025
$791,790
24/06/2025
$798,577
22/06/2025
$796,350
21/06/2025
$797,120
20/06/2025
$801,170
19/06/2025
$798,322
18/06/2025
$794,301
17/06/2025
$795,645
15/06/2025
$794,626
14/06/2025
$794,695
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23161
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2413695
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We are thrilled to present our design concept, a fusion of the modern style with Phuket's unique tropical biophilic architecture. We carefully design seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces, with elements of luxury, tranquillity, nature and warmth that brings the family together.

Our architectural design, highlights the efficient use of land space, generously proportioned rooms, and spaces built for functionality. We invite you to discover the unique living experience that is Le Villa Lake.

Features

  • private swimming pool with a terrace
  • private garage
  • modern gym
  • co-working area
  • comfortable seating area

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 5.5 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 6 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 13.2 km
  • Boat Avenue - 4.1 km
  • Blue Tree - 6.2 km
  • Laguna Golf - 6.6 km
  • International school - 6.1 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$92,880
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$133,065
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$251,038
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$163,854
Residential complex ROMM CONVENT
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$386,615
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$779,166
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$698,122
"The Arowanyx" luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 20 units on a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$122,193
The residence consists of three seven-storey buildings with infrastructure focused on the philosophy of slow living - a calm rhythm of life in harmony with nature. In total, the complex has 285 units of various layouts from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The architecture and design of …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$408,672
The complex consists of 4 villas. The luxury villas are carefully thought-out and have private swimming pools and parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure Choeng Mon is located on the northern coast of Ko Samui, between Chaweng and Mae Nam. Choeng Mon Beach is a small picturesque …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications