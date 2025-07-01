Residential complex New complex of villas with private swimming pools and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

We are thrilled to present our design concept, a fusion of the modern style with Phuket's unique tropical biophilic architecture. We carefully design seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces, with elements of luxury, tranquillity, nature and warmth that brings the family together.

Our architectural design, highlights the efficient use of land space, generously proportioned rooms, and spaces built for functionality. We invite you to discover the unique living experience that is Le Villa Lake.

Features

private swimming pool with a terrace

private garage

modern gym

co-working area

comfortable seating area

Completion - December, 2025.

Layan Beach - 5.5 km

Bang Tao Beach - 6 km

Phuket International Airport - 13.2 km

Boat Avenue - 4.1 km

Blue Tree - 6.2 km

Laguna Golf - 6.6 km

International school - 6.1 km

Location and nearby infrastructure